Jesse McCartney Sets Off on 24-City North American Tour in September 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Jesse McCartney performs at PlayStation Theater on January 21, 2019 in New York City.

Jesse McCartney plans a grand return to the stage with shows across North America starting September 30. The singer kicks off at D.C.'s Howard Theatre, marking his first big run since welcoming his first child.

"I'm going back on tour! I'm kicking off 'The Weightless Tour' this fall," said McCartney on Instagram.

From the bright lights of New York to the West Coast stages of Los Angeles, the singer will wind through major cities. The final show takes place at San Francisco's The Warfield on November 15.

Fresh music awaits fans this summer. McCartney's latest EP "All's Well" dropped April 5, with Yung Gravy adding his flair to the mix. A brand new track, "Trip," hits streaming platforms July 1.

Want to catch the show? Early birds can grab seats starting Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 10 a.m. local time. The main ticket sale starts Friday, June 27. Special VIP spots include face time with McCartney, exclusive items, and first dibs on venue entry.

At 38, McCartney's path to stardom started on "All My Children." After his time in Dream Street, he struck gold with "Beautiful Soul" in 2004. His pen crafted "Bleeding Love" for Leona Lewis, while his voice brought life to characters in "Kingdom Hearts" and "Alvin and the Chipmunks."

Music will fill the air at standout spots like New York's Rooftop at Pier 17 and Boston's Orpheum Theatre. Up north, Toronto's Massey Hall hosts the star on October 16. The Hollywood Palladium welcomes him back to LA soil.