This Day in Top 40 History: July 7
July 7 has, without question, seen some iconic moments in top 40 music history. From events like Prince earning his first No. 1 hit to Cardi B's “I Like It” finally hitting No. 1 after weeks of climbing, This date has seen powerful performances and industry shifts that helped shape the future of pop music.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
- 1984: Prince's "When Doves Cry" becomes his first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. It would remain No. 1 for five weeks.
- 1969: John Lennon would release his first non-Beatles song in the United States. It was released a few days earlier in the UK.
- 2007: Rihanna's "Umbrella" stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This would be its fifth week at No. 1
- 2018: After 12 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, "I Like It" by Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin takes the top spot.
Cultural Milestones
- 1947: David Hodo was born in Palo Alto, California. He'd later join the Village People.
- 2009: A public memorial service was held for Michael Jackson in the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Mariah Carey performed "I'll Be There" with Trey Lorenz.
Notable Recordings and Performances
- 2007: 150 artists performed for the Live Earth concert organized by former Vice President Al Gore. The concert spanned across all seven continents to raise awareness of global warming. Notable performers include: Madonna, Kelly Clarkson, The Pussycat Dolls, Rihanna, John Mayer, and many more.
- 2010: Lady Gaga performs her second show at Madison Square Garden in New York City for her Monster Ball Tour.
- 2019: Ed Sheeran performs to an estimated 80,000 fans at Letňany Airport in Prague. This would put Sheeran into Prague's most attended concert list among The Rolling Stones and Michael Jackson.
Industry Changes and Challenges
- 2017: The UK Top 40 got an overhaul in how it calculates its list. The change was made due to Ed Sheeran's ÷ album grabbing 16 of the top 20 songs.
- 2023: Taylor Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is released. This is her third re-recorded album in her pursuit to own her music.
Whether it was Michael Jackson's public memorial, Live Earth uniting artists across continents, or Taylor Swift reclaiming her catalog, this day has spotlighted the power of music to move, inspire, and evolve.