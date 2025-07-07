Hip-Hop Festival Rock The Bells Brings Together 25 Artists at Newark’s Prudential Center

Contests
Jim Mayhew
The Prudential Center shook with beats on Saturday night. Twenty-five rap icons took turns on stage during a wild five-hour show. LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes, and Redman led the charge through five decades of hip-hop history.

Sets moved at lightning speed. Each act got a quick 10-12 minutes to light up the crowd with their biggest hits. Behind the scenes, master DJs kept the energy high: DJ Premiere, Kid Capri, and Grandmaster Flash worked their magic from the booth.

"This is not a reunion, it's a reminder," said host Roxane Shante to the crowd throughout the night.

The crowd went wild when hometown hero Redman grabbed the mic. He blasted through "Da Rockwilder" before bringing out surprise guests. EPMD's Erick Sermon and Naughty By Nature's Treach jumped in to amp up the energy.

When Busta Rhymes hit the stage with Spiffstar, the place exploded. The crowd jumped as he ripped through "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See." Video screens lit up with clips from his past work with Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson.

The festival marks a big win for LL Cool J's vision. After winning back the Rock The Bells name through a lawsuit, he's turned it into a powerhouse brand. The previous owners ran shows from 2004 to 2013.

Southern stars brought their own fire. Louisiana's Boosie had fans singing every word of "Wipe Me Down" and "Independent." Florida's Plies turned up the heat with "Shawty" and "Bust It Baby (Part 2)."

State Property came back together in full force. Freeway, Beanie Sigel, Peedi Crakk, and Young Gunz hit the stage as one. They rocked the crowd with classics like "What We Do," "Rock the Mic," and "Can't Stop, Won't Stop."

Queens of rap Remy Ma, Rah Digga, Lil Mo, and Monifah showed why women rule hip-hop. From 6 to 11 p.m., acts flowed smooth as silk, keeping fans on their feet all night long.

