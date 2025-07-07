Franklin Food Bank Needs Ambassadors

Our monthly visit from the Franklin Food Bank was an interesting conversation with Bill Grippo. Bill is the Community Engagement Coordinator for the food bank and shared some important information.

The Franklin Food Bank is driven by a powerful mission to ensure everyone in our community has access to good food. This mission is powered by consistent support. Their monthly operating expenses, including rent and utilities, total more than $11,000 each month.

Their incredible Ambassador Program, launched in 2019 and spearheaded by Bill, currently brings in $7,000 per month from their dedicated recurring donors. This leaves them with a $4,000 monthly gap they’re working hard to close.

As we approach the Franklin Food Bank’s 50th Anniversary this November, they’re making a special appeal during the month of July with their "50 for 50" Ambassador Pledge Drive.

Everyone in the community is invited to join their family of Ambassadors. It’s a painless way to provide impactful, meaningful support. Ambassadors donate a set amount each month online via credit card.

It can be as low as $10, with an average gift of $40. Imagine the stability if every family in Franklin Township gave just $10 a month. If that were the case, we'd never have to worry about closing having to their doors to neighbors in need.

Since its inception, the Ambassador Program has welcomed 180 Ambassadors to our family, but that's not enough to cover their full monthly needs. This month, in honor of our 50th Anniversary, they want to welcome 50 new Ambassadors, aiming to close the monthly funding gap by an additional $2,000.

Conversation with Franklin Food Bank's Bill Grippo

To help them reach their goal, the Franklin Food Bank has some exciting upcoming events.

On July 8th, they'll be at Shake Shack in North Brunswick. Shake Shack will donate 25% of all sales, but you must mention you're there to support the Franklin Food Bank.

Then, on July 22nd, we'll be at FOGO de Chao for another give-back, where they'll donate $10 per package.

All this fundraising is great fun, but it's also incredibly important. It directly powers the essential programs of the Food Bank. Without these consistent donations, the Food Bank wouldn't be able to serve the community the way they do.

These programs include their monthly Community Distribution on July 9th. It’s a drive-through and walk-up event at 11 AM. The distribution is at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens at 771 Somerset Street. It provides fresh produce with no ID or appointment required.

On Friday, July 11th, it’s their Flavor Workshop at the Franklin Food Bank at 11 AM, offering a nutrition discussion and healthy cooking demonstration.