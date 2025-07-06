Premier League Summer Series Events Before Jersey Kick-Off

A detailed view of the Premier League trophy on May 25, 2025

Soccer fans throughout New Jersey are counting the days until the 2025 Premier League Summer Series kicks off in New Jersey. For those of us who can’t wait, the League announced some cool family-friendly events. We’ll be able to attend these special pre-series experiences before opening day.

As I mentioned when we first learned about the Premier League New Jersey event, soccer was most kids’ first organized sport. As our kids got older, they learned that soccer is more than just kicking a ball. They’re coached subtle skills and techniques necessary to be successful, gain confidence, and love to play the most popular sport in the world.

This year’s tournament begins at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, July 26th. That’s when Everton is facing AFC Bournemouth, and Manchester United is playing West Ham United. Soccer zealots can watch two matches for one price. Each ticket provides access to both games.

Before the tournament gets underway, fans can participate in a free Premier League Experience at American Dream in East Rutherford on July 24th and 25th.

The Premier League Experience is happening at The Rink at The Arena at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

During the events, fans can “get up close to the iconic Premier League Trophy.” We’ll also be able to meet Premier League players, a few club legends, and even the mascots.

There will be soccer challenges that include EA Sports FC gaming pods, and the chance to buy exclusive merch. The league is also hosting competitions with exclusive prizes.

The Summer Series provides a unique opportunity for fans in America to soak up the electric atmosphere of an authentic Premier League match day, while watching world-class players in action, including clubs’ summer signings.

There will be many free family-friendly activities in the Fan Zone on match day. We’ll enjoy giveaways, meet and greets with club legends, and the chance for fans to feel a part of the action through a Premier virtual reality experience.

Premier League Match and Ticket Info

Match 1: Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth – 4:00 pm

Match 2: Manchester United vs. West Ham United – 7:00 pm

Tickets for the double-header matchday at MetLife Stadium are available now through www.ticketmaster.com/PLSummerSeries, starting at $85.60 (fees included).

Visit premierleague.com/summerseries for full tournament information and follow @PLinUSA and #PLSummerSeries for updates.