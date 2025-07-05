One Dollar Reel Kids Summer Movies Return to Manville

When I was a kid, there was no "Reel Kids" at our neighborhood movie theatre. However, it would show movies for one dollar. It eventually doubled to two dollars and ultimately went out of business. I saw movies like Rocky, Animal House, and Jaws at Parkwood Movie Theatre for a buck.

I haven’t seen or heard of a theatre that offers one-dollar movies since then, until now.

The Reel Kids Summer Movie Series at Reading Cinemas in Manville, New Jersey, is back for kids and families to enjoy all summer.

Every Tuesday and Wednesday during the summer months through August 20th, Reading Cinemas is showing “family favorite” movies at 11 am for just one dollar.

School is out, and parents are constantly looking for different and innovative ways to keep the young kids occupied. Reading Cinemas Reel Kids offer allows parents to chill in a cool theatre while keeping kids happy, and it’s cheap.

I know at least two families who plan to make this a weekly event. I spoke with Megan in Somerville, NJ, who listens to Magic 98.3 most mornings. Megan has three kids under the age of eight, and says she takes advantage of this deal multiple times throughout the summer. She said, “We’ve already gone to see Sonic 3 and the Minions Gru movie.”

If you missed Sonic and Minions, it’s ok. There’s a long list of great films available for the remainder of the summer.

Upcoming Reel Kids Movies at Manville Cinema

July 8 & 9 – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Rated PG

July 15 & 16 – Kung Fu Panda 4 – Rated PG

July 22 & 23 – The Wild Robot – Rated PG

July 29 & 30 – Shrek 2 – Rated PG

August 5 & 6 – Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie – Rated PG

August 12 & 13 – Despicable Me 4 – Rated PG

August 19 & 20 – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Rated PG

Reading Cinemas Manville with Titan Luxe is on Main Street in Manville. The theater features TITAN LUXE with Dolby Atmos, VIP luxury recliners with reserved seating, and a cafe, concessions, and bar.

Tickets for Reel Kids at Reading Cinemas are only a dollar at the door. However, a $2.19 operational fee is added for tickets purchased online.