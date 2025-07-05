Contests
LISTEN LIVE

One Dollar Reel Kids Summer Movies Return to Manville

When I was a kid, there was no “Reel Kids” at our neighborhood movie theatre. However, it would show movies for one dollar. It eventually doubled to two dollars and…

Joel Katz
jack Black poses at the Kung Fu Panda 4 premier with a costumed actor as Kung Fu Panda

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Jack Black attends the “Kung Fu Panda 4” Australian Premiere on March 16, 2024 in Sydney, Australia.

(Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

When I was a kid, there was no "Reel Kids" at our neighborhood movie theatre. However, it would show movies for one dollar. It eventually doubled to two dollars and ultimately went out of business. I saw movies like Rocky, Animal House, and Jaws at Parkwood Movie Theatre for a buck.

I haven’t seen or heard of a theatre that offers one-dollar movies since then, until now.

The Reel Kids Summer Movie Series at Reading Cinemas in Manville, New Jersey, is back for kids and families to enjoy all summer.

Every Tuesday and Wednesday during the summer months through August 20th, Reading Cinemas is showing “family favorite” movies at 11 am for just one dollar.

 School is out, and parents are constantly looking for different and innovative ways to keep the young kids occupied. Reading Cinemas Reel Kids offer allows parents to chill in a cool theatre while keeping kids happy, and it’s cheap.

Related: Most Iconic Movie Songs of the 2000s

I know at least two families who plan to make this a weekly event. I spoke with Megan in Somerville, NJ, who listens to Magic 98.3 most mornings. Megan has three kids under the age of eight, and says she takes advantage of this deal multiple times throughout the summer. She said, “We’ve already gone to see Sonic 3 and the Minions Gru movie.”

If you missed Sonic and Minions, it’s ok. There’s a long list of great films available for the remainder of the summer.

Upcoming Reel Kids Movies at Manville Cinema

July 8 & 9 – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Rated PG

July 15 & 16 – Kung Fu Panda 4 – Rated PG

July 22 & 23 – The Wild Robot – Rated PG

July 29 & 30 – Shrek 2 – Rated PG

August 5 & 6 – Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie – Rated PG

August 12 & 13 – Despicable Me 4 – Rated PG

August 19 & 20 – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Rated PG

Reading Cinemas Manville with Titan Luxe is on Main Street in Manville. The theater features TITAN LUXE with Dolby Atmos, VIP luxury recliners with reserved seating, and a cafe, concessions, and bar.

Tickets for Reel Kids at Reading Cinemas are only a dollar at the door. However, a $2.19 operational fee is added for tickets purchased online.

For advance tickets or more information, visit their website.

ManvilleMovies
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
A little girl is seen putting in a recreation of Paris and the Eiffel Tower
Local NewsAlbatross in Central Jersey is Unlike Anything Else in the WorldJoel Katz
L.L.Bean Opens First Somerset County Store in Bridgewater, NJ
Local NewsL.L.Bean Opens First Somerset County Store in Bridgewater, NJJim Mayhew
Fireworks Light Up Skies Over New York City On The Fourth Of July
Local NewsFireworks Displays In Somerset & Surrounding AreasJosh Faiola
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect