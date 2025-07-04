Commercial Free Ride Home: STYX with Kevin Cronin and Don Felder

Text your name and where you’re listening to the Magic 98.3 Studio Line for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see STYX with Kevin Cronin and Don Felder at PNC Bank Arts Center on Sunday July 20th!

STYX is an American rock band formed in Chicago in 1972, known for blending progressive rock, hard rock, and pop influences. Renowned for their theatrical performances and complex arrangements, STYX gained fame with hits like “Come Sail Away,” “Renegade,” and “Mr. Roboto.” Their music features soaring harmonies, intricate instrumentation, and dramatic storytelling. The band achieved major success in the late 1970s and early 1980s with multi-platinum albums such as The Grand Illusion and Paradise Theatre. Despite lineup changes over the years, STYX continues to tour and release new music, maintaining a dedicated fan base across generations.

Kevin Cronin is an American singer-songwriter best known as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of REO Speedwagon. He joined the band in 1972, left briefly, then returned in 1976—ushering in their most successful era. Cronin penned their diamond-certified album Hi Infidelity (1980), including the #1 Billboard hits “Keep On Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” and penned staples like “Roll With the Changes” and “Time for Me to Fly”. Over his career, REO sold over 40 million records, achieved nine consecutive platinum albums, and headlined iconic venues like Live Aid, Astrodome, Super-Dome, and Red Rocks. In recent years, he’s launched the Kevin Cronin Band, continuing to honor REO’s legacy and writings.

Don Felder is an American rock guitarist, singer, and songwriter, best known as a former lead guitarist of the Eagles. Joining the band in 1974, Felder contributed to their iconic sound with his signature dual-guitar solo on the classic hit “Hotel California.” During his tenure, the Eagles achieved massive commercial success, winning Grammy Awards and selling millions of records. Felder co-wrote several hits and played a key role in the band’s defining albums, including Hotel California and The Long Run. After leaving the Eagles in 2001, he launched a successful solo career and remains respected as a masterful rock guitarist.

Tickets on sale at livenation.com.

