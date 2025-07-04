Albatross in Central Jersey is Unlike Anything Else in the World

A young girl is seen admiring the King Kong New York hole while a man is putting at the Paris hole at Albatross in Edison, New Jersey

The new Albatross in Edison, NJ, has been open for less than two weeks. I’ve already been there three times.

Albatross is the world’s largest indoor-themed mini putting and luxury bowling destination. It’s a world-class, 50,000 square-foot complex that’s situated next to its affiliate venue, Supercharged Entertainment New Jersey.

Albatross features a one-of-a-kind 18-hole putting experience and an unbelievable 32-lane bowling complex. It's designed for a never-before-seen ten-pin adventure with craft cocktails, dining, and nightlife.

My first experience was with my wife and kids. There’s no doubt Albatross is perfect for an amazingly fun night (or day) out with the family. The mini-putting experience was a welcoming, unique creation that’s 18 holes of awesome designs. It's filled with friendly competition, heart-pounding excitement, tons of photo ops, and pure laughs and fun for all of us.

Albatross Created by Brother and Sister Owners

The awe-inspiring mini-putting course was designed by owners and siblings, Alexis and Tysson Sangermano. With the assistance of some of the world’s most respected engineers, their never-before-seen, breathtaking ideas were created from scratch. Each hole is one of a kind, interactive, and immersive work of art that invites many unique photo opportunities.

There’s everything from a working roulette wheel to a Parisian experience in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower. We rode in a hot air balloon, entered a working bank vault, rode a surfboard, and skied the Swiss Alps. All while racking up points in this highly rated and critically acclaimed golfing experience.

Alexis and Tysson also took great care in designing an upscale, luxury bowling experience. The perfectly constructed lanes are spaced apart to create a comfortable and private bowling experience. The mega-stadium-sized video screens are perfect for adding fun to every frame.

Albatross also features a huge, beautiful bar and full-service top-tier dining. They have an amazing selection of delicious entrees, craft spirits, and custom cocktails.

I highly recommend Albatross for an unforgettable family day out. It's perfect for a unique happy hour, a corporate team building event, or a fun and exciting date night.

Albatross is:

The world’s largest indoor-themed mini putting course designed for both casual and competitive play

32 lanes of high-end luxury bowling for the ultimate game-night experience and competition of all levels.

Handcrafted cocktails and elevated dining that blends bold flavors with a vibrant, social atmosphere.

Live DJs, music, and immersive, high-energy entertainment.

A versatile and spacious private group event space for any occasion including corporate outings.