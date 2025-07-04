7:20am: Rod Stewart

Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning at 7:20am and call the Magic 98.3 Studio Line for a chance to win a pair of lawn tickets to see Rod Stewart with special guest Richard Marx at the PNC Bank Arts Center on Friday, July 18th!

Rod Stewart is a British rock and pop icon whose career has spanned more than six decades, earning him a reputation as one of the most distinctive voices in music history. Born in London in 1945, Stewart rose to fame in the late 1960s and early 1970s, first as the lead singer of the Jeff Beck Group and later with the Faces, a band known for its raucous energy and bluesy rock sound. His early solo work, including albums like Every Picture Tells a Story (1971), brought him international acclaim. The album’s standout track, “Maggie May,” became a worldwide hit and cemented Stewart’s place in rock history.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Stewart evolved his style, incorporating pop, disco, and soft rock influences. He scored a string of chart-topping singles including “Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright),” “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?,” and “Young Turks.” His raspy, soulful voice and charismatic stage presence made him a global superstar. Stewart's success continued into the 1990s and 2000s with hits like “Have I Told You Lately” and his celebrated Great American Songbook series, in which he covered classic standards, showcasing his versatility.

Rod Stewart has sold over 250 million records worldwide and has received numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame—twice: once as a solo artist and once with the Faces. He was knighted in 2016 for his services to music and charity. Known for his flamboyant fashion, spiky hair, and enduring energy, Stewart remains an influential and beloved figure in popular music, continuing to tour and record well into his seventies. His longevity and adaptability have ensured his place among the legends of modern music.

