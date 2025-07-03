L.L.Bean Opens First Somerset County Store in Bridgewater, NJ

Row of jeans on the hanger in the shop, selective focus. Concept of buy, sale and denim fashion

A new L.L.Bean store will open its doors at Bridgewater's Chimney Rock Crossing on July 25. The 16,000-square-foot shop marks the brand's first step into Somerset County.

Taking over the former Cost Plus World Market at 348 Chimney Rock Road, the store kicks off with a $10,000 gift to Bridgewater YMCA's summer camp programs.

"We're excited to open our fourth store in New Jersey and connect with the Bridgewater community," said Kristen Jones, District Manager for L.L.Bean per Patch.com.

Early birds who line up at 6 a.m. could snag one of 100 gift cards worth $50 each. At 8:45 a.m., staff will join local officials and YMCA members for a ribbon-cutting event.

The weekend brings free activities for visitors. Guests can print custom tote bags, modify boots, and snap pictures with the giant Bootmobile. Events run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Shoppers will find the store near prime outdoor spots: Washington Valley Park, Duke Farms, and the Raritan River. The shop stocks everything from sun-blocking clothes to the well-known Bean Boots and flannel shirts.

As L.L.Bean's fourth launch in 2025, this shop adds to their growing network. The Chimney Rock Crossing mall has added fresh faces lately, with J.Crew Factory and Honeygrow moving in.