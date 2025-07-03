Contests
Fireworks Displays In Somerset & Surrounding Areas

Josh Faiola
Fireworks Light Up Skies Over New York City On The Fourth Of July

WEEHAWKEN, NJ – JULY 4: People watch fireworks light up the sky over New York City on July 4, 2013 in Weehawken, New Jersey. July 4th is a national holiday with the nation celebrating its 238th birthday. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

A list of fireworks displays you and your family can enjoy this Independence Day!

1. Somerset County Independence Day Fireworks – North Branch Park

This large, beloved annual show attracts families countywide. Arrive early to picnic and enjoy live music from the Yacht Rock Gold Experience, a Revolutionary War reenactment, food trucks, and alcohol-free grounds

  • When: Friday, July 4, 2025 • Gates open 6:00 PM, fireworks at ~9:30 PM
  • Where: North Branch Park, 355 Milltown Rd, Bridgewater, NJ

2. Somerset Patriots Postgame Fireworks – TD Bank Ballpark

Cap off a fun Patriots baseball game against the Reading Fightin’ Phils with a spectacular postgame fireworks show. The stadium is commuter-rail accessible and offers on-site parking ($5).

  • When: Friday, July 4, 2025 • Game at 7:05 PM, fireworks immediately after (~9 PM)
  • Where: TD Bank Ballpark, 1 Patriots Park Dr, Bridgewater, NJ

3. Watchung Patriot Walk & Fireworks – Watchung Lake

Begin the day with a family-friendly Patriot Walk around the lake at 11 AM, followed by local food vendors, music, and a community gathering that extends into an evening fireworks display. A perfect blend of tradition and celebration just a short drive from Somerset.

  • When: Friday, July 4, 2025 • Patriot Walk starts at 11 AM; community events continue throughout the day, culminating in evening fireworks at dusk
  • Where: Watchung Lake, 92 Stirling Rd, Watchung, NJ

4. Union Township Concert & Fireworks – Biertuempfel Park

A short drive from Somerset, Union hosts a lively concert in the park followed by fireworks. This family-friendly event offers a great combination of live music and evening spectacle under the stars.

  • When: Friday, July 4, 2025 • Concert starts at 7:30 PM; fireworks at ~9 PM
  • Where: Biertuempfel Park, Winslow Ave, Union Township, NJ

5. Livingston July 4th Celebration & Fireworks – Memorial Oval

  • When: Friday, July 4, 2025 • All-day event; fireworks at ~9 PM
  • Where: Memorial Oval, Robert Harp Dr & Wahler Rd, Livingston, NJ
  • Details: Livingston’s annual holiday celebration features a full-day lineup of activities including food, entertainment, family fun, and evening fireworks. A great choice if you're up for a little travel outside Somerset County.
