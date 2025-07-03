Fireworks Displays In Somerset & Surrounding Areas

WEEHAWKEN, NJ – JULY 4: People watch fireworks light up the sky over New York City on July 4, 2013 in Weehawken, New Jersey. July 4th is a national holiday with the nation celebrating its 238th birthday. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

A list of fireworks displays you and your family can enjoy this Independence Day!

1. Somerset County Independence Day Fireworks – North Branch Park

This large, beloved annual show attracts families countywide. Arrive early to picnic and enjoy live music from the Yacht Rock Gold Experience, a Revolutionary War reenactment, food trucks, and alcohol-free grounds

When: Friday, July 4, 2025 • Gates open 6:00 PM, fireworks at ~9:30 PM

Where: North Branch Park, 355 Milltown Rd, Bridgewater, NJ

Cap off a fun Patriots baseball game against the Reading Fightin’ Phils with a spectacular postgame fireworks show. The stadium is commuter-rail accessible and offers on-site parking ($5).

When: Friday, July 4, 2025 • Game at 7:05 PM, fireworks immediately after (~9 PM)

Where: TD Bank Ballpark, 1 Patriots Park Dr, Bridgewater, NJ

Begin the day with a family-friendly Patriot Walk around the lake at 11 AM, followed by local food vendors, music, and a community gathering that extends into an evening fireworks display. A perfect blend of tradition and celebration just a short drive from Somerset.

When: Friday, July 4, 2025 • Patriot Walk starts at 11 AM; community events continue throughout the day, culminating in evening fireworks at dusk

Where: Watchung Lake, 92 Stirling Rd, Watchung, NJ

A short drive from Somerset, Union hosts a lively concert in the park followed by fireworks. This family-friendly event offers a great combination of live music and evening spectacle under the stars.

When: Friday, July 4, 2025 • Concert starts at 7:30 PM; fireworks at ~9 PM

Where: Biertuempfel Park, Winslow Ave, Union Township, NJ