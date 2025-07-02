Rolling Stone and Kevin Bacon Team Up for Unique NYC Exhibit

When Rolling Stone puts their name behind something, it’s usually a pretty cool thing. Another new example of that is Rolling Stone Presents: Amplified, The Immersive Rock Experience.

The name alone piqued my interest, and then once I learned more, I was sold. Rolling Stone Presents: Amplified, The Immersive Rock Experience is an amazingly cool concept and exhibit. It’s on display right now at Artechouse in New York City.

The Artechouse website describes it as a “50-minute immersive journey into the music, history, imagery, and culture of rock ‘n’ roll, encompassing over 1,000 photographs, 200 videos, 1,300 Rolling Stone covers, and featuring over 300 iconic artists whose music changed the world.”

Rolling Stone Teams with Kevin Bacon

What makes it even more appealing is that it’s narrated by Kevin Bacon. It makes sense. Kevin is an amazing, well-respected actor and an excellent musician. Plus, if you find yourself playing “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” this gives you another option for linking him to other musicians, actors, and celebrities.

Rolling Stone Presents: Amplified, The Immersive Rock Experience is also described as an audio and visual experience that transports audiences.

What makes it unique is Artechouse’s “cutting-edge, 270-degree, floor-to-ceiling 18K-resolution digital canvas and state-of-the-art surround sound.”

What caught my eye was the amazing imagery and visuals. It’s stunning with Artechouse’s huge screens that walk you through the story of rock and roll.

If you enjoyed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Rolling Stone Presents: Amplified, The Immersive Rock Experience is a similarly fun, historical, and nostalgic experience.

It’s a guided tour with videos and pictures I’ve never seen before, and it’s cool to see the flashes of Rolling Stone Magazine covers up close on its floor and gigantic screens.

It includes the work of more than 500 photographers and film directors.

I’m referring to Artechouse’s New York City location, but the exhibit is also on display at their Houston. They also have a Washington, DC address, which is currently closed for renovations. It can also be seen in Las Vegas and Toronto.