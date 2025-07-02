Hallmark Channel Docuseries Kicks Off Christmas in July (Interview)

Everyone always looks forward to the Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in July. This year is the 13th annual, and the kick-off is a little different.

Not only will the Hallmark Channel be airing new Christmas in July movies, but they’ve got a unique launch. It’s headlined by an all-new original docuseries, Christmas at Sea. I discussed it with Hallmark Channel actresses Erin Cahill and Sarah Drew.

Erin Cahill’s career launched when she was cast as Jen, the Pink Ranger in the series Power Rangers: Time Force.

Sarah Drew is best known for playing Dr. April Kepner for nine seasons on Grey’s Anatomy.

When I started my radio career many years ago, if you told me that one day I’d simultaneously speak with a trauma surgeon and a Power Ranger, I wouldn’t have believed it. However, that’s what happened.

I spoke with both about the Hallmark Channel’s docuseries. Sarah shared how, “Hallmark is doing a really fun thing and has been for the past year. They’re entering into the unscripted space.”

She continued, “What’s really beautiful about all of the shows that Hallmark is offering is that they’re all about joy and love.”

Hallmark Channel Chat with Erin Cahill and Sarah Drew

Check out my full conversation with Erin and Sarah here:

According to the Hallmark Channel website, the four-part limited docuseries features cruisers with unforgettable stories. There’s a surprise proposal and wedding, lifelong best friends on a long-awaited girls’ trip, and a teenage grandson celebrating his 16th birthday with both grandmothers.

There are tons of festive events like carol-oke, holiday trivia challenges, and Christmas competitions, while the cruisers interact with the Hallmark all-star lineup.

Hallmark Channel actors include Benjamin Ayres, Jonathan Bennett, Wes Brown, Erin Cahill, Paul Campbell, Taylor Cole, Nikki DeLoach, Sarah Drew, Tyler Hynes, Kimberley Sustad, and Andrew Walker.