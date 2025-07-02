Don’t Forget the Sunscreen July 4th and Beyond

ASBURY PARK, NJ – MAY 26: A woman lies in the sun as she visits the beach.

When my friends and I were growing up in the eighties and nineties, we were certainly not making the best decisions when it came to protection from the sun. We didn’t know any better.

Before Diddy made it a punch line, we would slather baby oil all over our bodies and lie out in the sun to get a little color on our pale skin.

We would also hold a reflective board towards our face to enhance the beautifying rays of the sun as it soaked deeply into our beautiful unprotected epidermis.

This repeated practice created a complexion that was surely going to be adored and admired by all who viewed our fabulous veneer. Or so we thought. We had a love affair with the sun and, as with many relationships, we got burned.

Today, our love affair with the sun has become more of a love/hate relationship. We want the sun for its warming qualities. We enjoy its beautiful days and gorgeous sunsets. Then there’s also the solar energy, and all the free Vitamin D.

A Song About Sunscreen

That being said, we are constantly reminded of the negative effects of the sun. Sunscreen! This is nothing new. More than twenty years ago, Baz Luhrmann told us, “If I could offer you only one tip for the future, sunscreen would be it.” He stated that line at the beginning of his hit song, "Everybody's Free (To Wear Sunscreen)."

It’s important to use it properly. We should apply sunscreen about fifteen minutes before we go out in the sun. Then it’s recommended that we reapply about every one and a half to two hours.

Here’s something I didn’t know, there are two types of ultraviolet rays that can cause harm. They’re UVA and UVB. With that in mind we should be using a “broad spectrum” sunscreen which protects from both.

I also learned recently that many clothing companies offer UV-blocking clothes. Another fun fact is that we are also at risk of sunburn and need UV protection on cloudy days and snowy days. During these days, an SPF 30 or higher is recommended.

Let’s review a few of the risks. Sunburn, heat stroke, and melanoma.

However, if you use protection, as with any relationship, you can have a safe and enjoyable day. On the beach, at the park, in your yard, at the pool, or anywhere the sun shines.