Prepare for School with a Visit to the Pediatrician

While summer recess is in full session, it will be no time at all before lunch boxes come out of storage and school supply lists start circulating. Parents will have another important item to check off: making sure their child’s vaccinations are up to date. Classrooms, cafeterias, and school buses are common places where illnesses can spread quickly. Vaccines help protect students from serious diseases like measles, whooping cough, and the flu, some of which have been on the rise in New Jersey.

Vaccines to Protect Your Children

In New Jersey, children must have several vaccines before they can attend school. These vaccines protect against diseases that can spread easily in group settings.

DTaP protects against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (whooping cough) in children under 7 years of age. These are serious bacterial infections that can cause breathing problems, muscle spasms, and severe coughing fits.

The hepatitis B vaccine protects against a liver infection spread through blood or body fluids.

The MMR vaccine protects against measles, mumps, and rubella. Measles is highly contagious and can lead to pneumonia and brain swelling. Mumps can cause swelling in the face and jaw. Rubella causes rash and enlarged lymph nodes.

Polio can cause paralysis. Although it’s rare in the United States, cases have been found in other countries and could return without herd immunity.

The varicella vaccine protects against chickenpox, which causes an itchy rash and fever and can lead to skin infections or pneumonia.

Tdap and meningococcal vaccines are required for students entering sixth grade. They protect against tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, and bacterial meningitis.

The HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccine is recommended at age 11 or 12 to protect against cancers caused by HPV infection. Both boys and girls should get the HPV vaccine.

The flu vaccine is required for children in preschool and recommended every year for children 6 months and older. Young children are more likely to develop serious complications from the flu, including pneumonia and dehydration

Prepare for School with a Visit to the Pediatrician

In recent years, health officials have reported more cases of

measles, pertussis, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) across the country. These diseases can be especially dangerous for babies, young children, and people with weakened immune systems.

“Even one case of measles can lead to an outbreak in a school or community if herd immunity is not present,” said Sabah Kalyoussef, DO, pediatric infectious diseases specialist at The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital. “Vaccination protects not only your child, but others who may

be more vulnerable, such as infants too young to be vaccinated, children with weakened immune systems, or elderly caregivers at home. When more people are vaccinated, it becomes much harder for diseases to spread. That kind of community protection is how we keep schools safe and avoid preventable illness.”

What to Expect During the School Year

As children return to school, families should expect to see common seasonal illnesses like the flu, RSV, and strep throat. Some may be mild, but others can lead to missed school days or more serious health issues.

Saint Peter’s pediatricians encourage parents to schedule a

wellness visit before the start of the school year. These visits are a chance to review vaccine records, discuss health concerns, and ask questions about any changes in guidelines.

“Annual check-ups are an important time to talk about vaccines, growth, nutrition, and emotional health,” said Dr. Lucas. “These visits help us catch any concerns early, track developmental milestones, and ensure children are protected from preventable diseases. It’s also a chance for families to ask questions, share observations, and build a trusting relationship with their child’s doctor. Preventive care like this plays a key role in keeping kids healthy and ready to succeed in school and everyday life.”