Carteret’s Latin Festival Heads to Civic Center Park This July

Latin woman dancer wearing traditional Mexican dress traditional from Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico Latin America, young hispanic people in independence day or cinco de mayo parade or cultural Festival

Next summer, Carteret's Civic Center Park will pulse with Latin rhythms as Dominican star Mala Fe takes center stage at the New Jersey Latin Festival on July 26.

"Carteret is the most culturally diverse town in Central Jersey and the third most diverse town in all of New Jersey, with almost 40 percent of our community being of Hispanic descent," said Mayor Daniel J. Reiman

Construction at Waterfront Park has pushed the event to its new spot at 272 Pershing Ave. The seven-hour celebration starts at 4:00 p.m. At 9:15 p.m., fireworks will paint the night sky.

Music fans can catch Colombian stars La Sonora Dinamita, plus sets by Manole Y Su Orquesta and La Selección De La Bachata.

Starting as a young drummer at age 8, Mala Fe shot to stardom when his first album claimed the number 5 spot on Billboard's Latin chart in 2000. Fans know him best for smash hits "La Vaca," "El Jarro," and "El Chivo."

The park will buzz with non-stop dancing as bands play salsa, merengue, bachata, cumbia, and música típica. Visitors can sample tasty Latin dishes from food stands or grab drinks at the beer garden.

Free shuttle service will run between Carteret Middle School, Minue School, and the festival grounds from 4:00 p.m. to midnight. Both schools offer extra parking spaces.