This Day in Top 40 History: June 30

On June 30, 1985, Faheem Najm, aka T-Pain, was born. T-Pain would become a legendary hip-hop and R&B artist with a voice like butter and chart-topping hits, including “Bartender” and…

Megan Zahnd
T-Pain performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California
On June 30, 1985, Faheem Najm, aka T-Pain, was born. T-Pain would become a legendary hip-hop and R&B artist with a voice like butter and chart-topping hits, including "Bartender" and "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')." June 30 has been a notable day for Top 40 artists, from stunning performances to instant classics.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

June 30 was a momentous day for well-known artists:

  • 1973: George Harrison, previously a member of The Beatles, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time with his single "Give Me Love - (Give Me Peace on Earth)." In doing so, he knocked "My Love," by his former bandmate Paul McCartney & Wings, out of the No. 1 spot, marking the only time two former Beatles members held the top positions.
  • 1990: The New Kids on the Block's single "Step by Step" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The synth-heavy track held the top spot for three weeks. 
  • 1984: After being told by his manager that his album Born in the U.S.A. lacked a hit single, Bruce Springsteen wrote "Dancing In The Dark." It hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 on this day and remained there for four weeks.
  • 1984: Huey Lewis & the News' Sports album knocked Footloose from the No. 1 spot, almost a year after it was released. It was the second-best-selling Billboard album in 1984, trailing Michael Jackson's iconic "Thriller."
  • 2001: Blink-182's fourth studio album Take Off Your Pants And Jacket topped the Billboard 200 chart. It was the first pop-punk album to debut at No. 1 in the U.S.
  • 2001: "Lady Marmalade" by Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mýa, and P!nk, featured in the movie Moulin Rouge!, was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It topped the chart for five weeks and won a GRAMMY for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals. 

Notable Recordings and Performances

June 30 witnessed groundbreaking tours and meaningful live performances:

  • 1966: The Beatles made their debut in Japan amidst harsh criticism. Despite the controversy, they performed five shows in the Budokan Arena in Tokyo to sold-out crowds. However, the band's touring career ended just two months later.
  • 2007: R.E.M. opened their five-night run at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Ireland.
  • 2009: U2 began their two-year 360° Tour, comprising 110 shows across five continents. It featured a unique circular stage, allowing fans to surround the band.

June 30 saw surprising chart-toppers and impressive live performances. Over the decades, the events of this day in the music world influenced sound, style, and staging.

Megan ZahndWriter
