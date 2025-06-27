Miss New Jersey Winner Gets $40,000 in Scholarships While Speaking Up for Mental Health

After four years of competing, Belle Nicholas claimed the Miss New Jersey 2025 crown. The 27-year-old from Wenonah won $40,000 in scholarships. She'll use the money for her studies in clinical psychology at Widener University.

"What's exciting is I have the opportunity to change that and be a good role model and show people it doesn't have to be that way," said Nicholas to The Philadelphia Inquirer, referring to her goals to create a positive social media presence.

Between classes, she runs Shout Our Struggle, a podcast about mental wellness. Her work stems from personal struggles with anxiety and depression as a teen.

After graduating from James Madison University, she switched from musical theater to psychology. Now at Widener's Institute of Graduate Clinical Psychology, she aims to complete her doctorate by 2028.

At Resorts Casino Hotel, Nicholas competed as Miss Seashore Lines. She picked "I Could Have Danced All Night" from My Fair Lady for her performance.

While in college, doctors found she had vasovagal syndrome: a condition causing unexpected blackouts. This medical challenge, plus academic pressure, sparked her mental health crisis and later pushed her to help others.

Next up: the Miss America competition in September. She'll balance state duties with her doctoral studies.