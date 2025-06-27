Impossible Question: F1 The Movie Fandango Passes

From 6/30/25 to 7/3/25 at 6:45am, call 732-545-8275 with the correct answer to the Impossible Question for a chance to win a pair of Fandango movie passes to see F1 The Move valued at $40, courtesy of Allied Global Marketing. You'll also receive a short stack of NJ Lottery Instant Games valued at $10, courtesy of the NJ Lottery. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.