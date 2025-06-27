ENTER ONLINE: Somerset Patriots “Harry Potter Night”
Show off your Hogwarts House fandom and enter below for a chance to win a family four pack of Somerset Patriots tickets for “Harry Potter Night” on Thursday, July 10th.
Magic 98.3 is looking for the Ultimate Hogwarts and Harry Potter fan! Upload a photo via the entry from below of your ultimate Hogwarts House fandom for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Somerset Patriots game Thursday, July 10th with first pitch at 6:35pm!
1 winner will be selected for each house and receive 2 exclusive Harry Potter scarves, and Magic 98.3 will be on site from 4:30pm to 6:30pm!
As the New York Yankees Double-A Affiliate, the Somerset Patriots develop today’s top minor league talent into the pinstriped superstars of tomorrow for Major League Baseball’s winningest team.
Competing within the Double-A Northeast League, the Patriots play their home games at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ, where fans of all ages and levels of baseball fandom get to enjoy the unique experience that is minor league baseball.
Purchase tickets to an upcoming game here!
Get the latest news from the Somerset Patriots here!
From 12:00am on 6/30/25 to 11:59pm on 7/06/25, enter this online contest. Four (4) random entrants will win a a family four pack of tickets to the Somerset Patriots "Harry Potter Night" game on July 10th valued at $48.00 (plus fees) along with two exclusive "Harry Potter Night" scarves, courtesy of the Somerset Patriots. One entrant for each Hogwarts House will be chosen. Must be at least 18 years old and a legal resident of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.