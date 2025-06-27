Commercial Free Ride Home: Retro Fitness Membership

Text your name and where you’re listening to the Magic 98.3 Line from Monday - Thursday for a chance to win a 1-month ULTIMATE MEMBERSHIP & COMPLIMENTARY FITNESS ASSESSMENT TO RETRO FITNESS, valued at $110 good at the North Brunswick, Raritan & Hillsborough locations, and a short stack of New Jersey Lottery Instant Games!

Looking to get started on your fitness journey? Here are three fitness workouts you can start doing to the winter.

HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training)

HIIT workouts have been growing in popularity due to their ability to burn more calories than other workouts in less time! The workouts are structured so that you work out as hard as possible for just a few minutes, followed by a short rest, and then another period of exercising. Studies show that you can burn between 150 and 400 calories (about 30 minutes of running) just by doing a 20-minute HIIT session. Circuits can incorporate almost any type of exercise. From bodyweight pushups, pull-ups, and jumping jacks to medicine ball slams or jump roping. HIIT workouts are versatile and effective.

Strength Training

Traditional strength training is probably what most people imagine when they think of going to the gym. Studies show that regular strength training can increase muscle mass, improve cardiovascular health, and if done properly protect your joints. Beginners should do 3 sets of 8-12 reps while they are still getting comfortable with using weights. This allows you to safely build muscle and improve strength. While there are ways to work out nearly every muscle with weights the most common are the "Big Three," These include the bench press, squat, and deadlift.

Yoga

Yoga has origins dating back thousands of years but is still an effective form of physical training today. Since 2010 yoga has become more and more popular across the country each year. Studies show that one hour of yoga can burn up to 600 calories depending on the intensity. Yoga increases muscle strength, flexibility, and promotes weight loss.

