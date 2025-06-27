8:20am: Rick Springfield

Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning from Monday - Thursday at 8:20am and call the Magic 98.3 Studio Line for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Rick Springfield with John Waite, Wang Chung, and Paul Young at the NJPAC on Saturday, July 12th at 8pm!

Rick Springfield is an Australian-American musician, singer, songwriter, and actor best known for his 1981 hit single "Jessie’s Girl," which won him a Grammy Award. Springfield began his career in music during the 1970s and found widespread fame in the 1980s. Alongside his musical success, he gained recognition as an actor, notably for his role as Dr. Noah Drake on the soap opera General Hospital. With a career spanning decades, Springfield has released numerous albums and continues to tour, blending rock music with heartfelt lyrics and maintaining a dedicated fanbase across generations.

John Waite is an English singer and songwriter known for his powerful vocals and emotive rock ballads. He gained fame as the lead singer of The Babys and Bad English, and as a solo artist with the 1984 chart-topping hit "Missing You." His music blends rock, pop, and heartfelt lyrics.

Wang Chung is a British new wave band best known for their 1980s hits "Everybody Have Fun Tonight" and "Dance Hall Days." Formed in London, the group blended synth-pop with rock influences. Their catchy hooks and energetic sound made them a staple of the era’s pop and dance music scene.

Paul Young is a British singer known for his soulful voice and smooth pop hits in the 1980s, including "Everytime You Go Away" and "Come Back and Stay." Blending blue-eyed soul with pop and rock influences, Young became a staple of the decade’s music scene with his emotive, heartfelt performances.

Tickets on sale at njpac.org.

