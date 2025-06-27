117-Year-Old Raritan River Bridge Getting Replaced Following Sandy Damage

Construction teams stand ready to tear down an aging swing bridge that spans the Raritan River. The structure, which connects Perth Amboy to South Amboy in New Jersey, has weathered more than a century of use.

During Superstorm Sandy's fierce assault in 2012, two runaway vessels crashed into the bridge. Surging waters swamped critical parts of the structure, yet workers quickly repaired it. Within 18 days, cars rolled across once again.

Since 1908, this crossing has linked the twin Amboys. Now among New Jersey's most senior river spans still in use, its age and Sandy's blows pushed officials toward building new rather than patching old.

This vital link serves both wheels and rails. Its middle part spins sideways, letting boats pass through the gap. Each day, countless cars and trains cross while ships sail beneath.

"I was born in Perth Amboy and lived in South Amboy and have seen how important the bridge is,” Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said, as reported by NJ,com. “I felt bad for it having to crank open after 116 years, it's good to see it replaced.”

The state's transit chiefs haven't yet shared when work starts or what it costs. They'll keep the swing design, which splits the bridge to let tall ships through.