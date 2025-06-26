New Jersey Symphony Blends Classical and Pop in Beethoven-Beyoncé Concert

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Beyoncé is seen onstage at the 67th annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

At Newark's NJPAC Prudential Hall, the New Jersey Symphony plans to mix Beethoven's Seventh Symphony with Beyoncé hits on October 24. Steve Hackman takes the baton for this bold musical blend.

"Beethoven's Seventh Symphony, the symphonic repertoire's most joyful and exuberant celebration of dance, is the canvas onto which fifteen of Beyoncé's most popular songs across her entire catalog are interwoven," said the organizers in a press release per NJArts.net. "The night's music spans from Girls to Texas Hold 'Em, with Crazy in Love, Cuff It, and Single Ladies in between. The production's emotional peak is when two of the most recognizable melodies from each composer are intertwined: ‘Halo' and the hauntingly beautiful second movement of the Beethoven.”

Starting June 27 at 10 a.m., fans can buy tickets on the Symphony's website. Guest artists will join the musicians on stage for this special night.

This show builds on Hackman's past work. He's known for blending classical giants with modern stars, from Brahms with Radiohead to Tchaikovsky with Drake.

The show comes after Beyoncé's record-setting run at MetLife Stadium. She broke new ground as the first performer to pack five shows into New Jersey's biggest venue during one tour.