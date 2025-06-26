Contests
How Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Made It Rain on the Charts: ‘Rain on Me’

Gaga and Grande turned tears into triumph with “Rain on Me,” a dance-pop anthem born from pain, healing, and sisterhood.

Kayla Morgan
Lady Gaga attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. //Ariana Grande speaks onstage during CinemaCon 2025 - Universal Pictures and Focus Features Invites You to a Special Presentation Featuring Footage from its Upcoming Slate at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 2, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada
Photo by Jerod Harris/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In 2020, pop queens Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande teamed up for what would become a Billboard-topping anthem of resilience and release. But before the glittery rain fell and dance floors pulsed, “Rain on Me” was born out of personal pain and hard-earned healing.

The song, featured on Gaga’s album Chromatica, wasn’t just a chart-topping hit—it was a cathartic moment for both artists, and a powerful message to fans about surviving through storms.

Storm Clouds First

For Gaga, Chromatica came after a difficult period filled with emotional and physical pain. “I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive” wasn’t just a catchy lyric—it was raw truth. In an interview with Apple Music, she explained the deeper meaning:

“This is about an analog of tears being the rain. And you know what it’s also a metaphor for? It’s also a metaphor for the amount of drinking that I was doing to numb myself.”

Gaga invited Grande into that space of vulnerability, but it took time. According to Gaga, Grande showed up “so open, so ready to go,” but Gaga initially pushed her away.

“She would try over and over again to be friends with me. And I was too ashamed to hang out with her.”

Enter Ariana: A Thunderbolt of Empathy

Once they connected, Grande brought her own stormy skies into the song. Still grieving losses and trauma, she saw “Rain on Me” as an opportunity for empowerment. She told Apple Music:

“It feels so celebratory, and I think that’s what makes it so special. It has this beautiful, like, pure, joyful energy.”

The two shared more than vocals—they shared trust, laughter, and emotional release. By the time the track was done, they weren’t just collaborators. They were friends.

Dancing Through the Pain

“Rain on Me” dropped on May 22, 2020, and immediately stormed the charts. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Gaga’s fifth and Grande’s fourth No. 1 hit. It also made history as the first all-female collaboration to debut at No. 1.

Healing Looks Like a Dance Floor

In the end, “Rain on Me” wasn’t just a banger—it was a reminder that even in the worst storms, you’re not alone.

Ariana GrandeLady Gaga
Kayla Morgan
