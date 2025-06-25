ENTER TO WIN – Summer Car Care Prize Pack

Enter below for a chance to win a Summer Car Care Prize Pack!

You're rockin' new summer outfits looking fantastic, but what about your car? It loves summer just as much as you do, so enter to win Magic 98.3's "Summer Car Care Prize Pack" so your car looks as good as you! The Prize Pack contains Pinky's Foaming Car Wash, Blue Suede Tire Shine, Cerakote’s Trim Coat Restoration Kit, and Maxell's Open Wireless Earhooks! Win a prize pack and get in the running for the grand prize of a CRAFTSMAN 4 Gallon Wet/Dry Vac!

Socar Chemical’s Blue Suede Tire Shine is revolutionary and goes on blue but dries clear, so you don’t miss a spot. Your tires will shine with a rich black look while guarding against premature aging and cracking. Simply apply Blue Suede with our easy-application, no-leak spray bottle, and your tires will look new. Check out SOCAR products on Amazon or SocarChemical.com

SOCAR Chemical has been hand-crafting automotive cleaning products for over 50 years. Pinky’s Foaming Car Washis a concentrated super cleaner leaving your car spotless. Pinky’s lifts dirt and grime from your car’s surface without harming the paint or clear coat leaving zero residue. Check out SOCAR products on Amazon or SocarChemical.com

Cerakote’s* Trim Coat Restoration Kit is a ceramic coating that restores your vehicle’s faded plastic back to like new without the greasy mess! Just wipe it on your faded trim and you're done! It’s that easy! Cerakote’s* Trim Coat Restoration Kit is available at your local Walmart!

Maxell's Open Wireless earhooks are changing the game. Their unique design lets you hear your music, AND your surroundings, at the same time! With up to 18 hours of playtime, they can keep up with your busy lifestlye. Maxell Open Wireless earhooks, available on Amazon

Version 1.0.0

It’s powerful, portable and perfect for any job, big or small. Pick up a CRAFTSMAN 4 Gallon today at your local Ace Hardware store or from Amazon.

Seaside Heights set new Boardwalk rules. Get the full story HERE.