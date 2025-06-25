ENTER TO WIN – Summer Car Care Prize Pack
Enter below for a chance to win a Summer Car Care Prize Pack!
You're rockin' new summer outfits looking fantastic, but what about your car? It loves summer just as much as you do, so enter to win Magic 98.3's "Summer Car Care Prize Pack" so your car looks as good as you! The Prize Pack contains Pinky's Foaming Car Wash, Blue Suede Tire Shine, Cerakote’s Trim Coat Restoration Kit, and Maxell's Open Wireless Earhooks! Win a prize pack and get in the running for the grand prize of a CRAFTSMAN 4 Gallon Wet/Dry Vac!
Socar Chemical’s Blue Suede Tire Shine is revolutionary and goes on blue but dries clear, so you don’t miss a spot. Your tires will shine with a rich black look while guarding against premature aging and cracking. Simply apply Blue Suede with our easy-application, no-leak spray bottle, and your tires will look new. Check out SOCAR products on Amazon or SocarChemical.com
SOCAR Chemical has been hand-crafting automotive cleaning products for over 50 years. Pinky’s Foaming Car Washis a concentrated super cleaner leaving your car spotless. Pinky’s lifts dirt and grime from your car’s surface without harming the paint or clear coat leaving zero residue. Check out SOCAR products on Amazon or SocarChemical.com
Cerakote’s* Trim Coat Restoration Kit is a ceramic coating that restores your vehicle’s faded plastic back to like new without the greasy mess! Just wipe it on your faded trim and you're done! It’s that easy! Cerakote’s* Trim Coat Restoration Kit is available at your local Walmart!
Maxell's Open Wireless earhooks are changing the game. Their unique design lets you hear your music, AND your surroundings, at the same time! With up to 18 hours of playtime, they can keep up with your busy lifestlye. Maxell Open Wireless earhooks, available on Amazon
It’s powerful, portable and perfect for any job, big or small. Pick up a CRAFTSMAN 4 Gallon today at your local Ace Hardware store or from Amazon.
From 12:00am on 6/25/25 to 11:59pm on 7/18/25, enter this online contest. Ten (10) random entrants will win a Summer Car Care prize pack valued at $90 each, courtesy of TV Radio Features, and qualify for the Grand Prize. Two (2) random qualifiers will also win CRAFTSMAN 4 Gallon Wet/Dry Vac valued at $120, courtesy of TV Radio Features. Must be at least 18 years old and a legal resident of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.