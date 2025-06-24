Seaside Heights Sets New Boardwalk Rules: Midnight Closures and Bag Restrictions

Contests
Starting this summer, Seaside Heights will shut down its boardwalk nightly and restrict bags during evening hours. The New Jersey shore spot wants to stop trouble before it starts.

The rules kick in differently throughout the week. From Sunday to Thursday, visitors must clear out from midnight to 6 a.m. Weekend nights and holidays give folks an extra hour: the boardwalk stays open until 1 a.m., then reopens at 6 a.m., reports APP.

After 7 p.m., no one can bring bags bigger than 8x6x8 inches onto the boards. Adults who break this rule face fines. Kids get warnings, and officials will tell their parents.

The changes hit local spots hard. Weekend bars run until 2 a.m., an hour past the new boardwalk shutdown. Musicians playing night shows must cut their sets short to match the new schedule.

Summer nights have turned wild lately. Town chiefs picked these hours and limits to keep things calm while letting daytime fun roll on. The boardwalk buzzes with families and shoppers until sunset; that won't change.

This marks a big shift for the shore spot. Most of the year, when tourists thin out, the town stays peaceful. Now summer nights will quiet down too.

Police will watch how it all works out. If the rules don't fix things, they might need tweaking. But for now, the town bets on these changes to bring back the peaceful nights.

