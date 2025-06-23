Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Karma Cat Events, Adoptables, and Volunteer Opportunities For This Summer

Your day is always “purrfect” when you spend it at Karma Cat Rescue Society in Milltown, and our new Kitty Corner video features some adorable cats looking for their forever…

Debbie Mazella
Jason, Debbie, and Melissa recording a Kitty Corner video.
Magic 98.3

Your day is always "purrfect" when you spend it at Karma Cat Rescue Society in Milltown, and our new Kitty Corner video features some adorable cats looking for their forever homes, and lots of events coming up for Karma Cat, including the Milltown 4th of July Parade.

Visit KarmaCat.org for more information.

Karma Cat Rescue Society staff with Debbie Mazella
Adoptable board at Karma Cat Rescue Society
Risa &amp; Jason Paddock with Debbie Mazella
kitty corner
Debbie MazellaWriter
Debbie Mazella is the Program Director/Brand Manager of Magic 98.3 and is also on the air weekdays from 10am to 5pm. She has been with the station for 17 years. Before working for Magic, Debbie was the Kitty Ambassador to the Furry Republic of Whiskers and Belly Rubs. You'll find Debbie covered in cat hair while filming Magic 98.3's monthly "Kitty Corner" videos, and she's also the content creator for the online music feature "On The Verge." When not creating content or talking on the air, you'll find Debbie rooting for the Mets, Rangers or Seahawks or sipping a cocktail at a concert.
Related Stories
All The Single Ladies - 50% off cat adoptions.
Kitty CornerAll The Single Ladies – Cat Adoptions 50% OFF!Debbie Mazella
Kitten on persons shoulder.
Kitty CornerIt’s Kitten Season At Karma Cat Rescue SocietyDebbie Mazella
Cat with toy laying on its side.
Kitty CornerKitty Corner: Great Events, Adoptables, and Volunteer OpportunitiesDebbie Mazella
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect