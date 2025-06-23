Atlantic City Kicks Off Free Summer Concert Series With 23 Shows Across Three Venues

Concertgoer forms heart shape with hands at beachside music festival, crowd enjoys live performance in sunset, love symbol gesture at summer event, youth celebration of art outdoor entertainment.

Music fills the air in Atlantic City this summer. The shows kicked off June 21, 2025, backed by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. Fans can catch acts at Kennedy Plaza, Gardner's Basin, and Chicken Bone Beach until fall.

At Gardner's Basin, crowds packed in for a wild 6.5-hour show. Joe Bataan, Full Force, and The System rocked the stage. MC Maurice "The Voice" Watts kept spirits high while The Ty Turner Band and Cason Express Show Band showed off their skills.

Kennedy Plaza hosts the Mardi Gras AC series. Catch 11 shows on Wednesdays from June through September. Bad weather? No problem - The Claridge Hotel stands ready as backup.

Blues star Shemekia Copeland brings her Grammy-nominated sound on July 16. Later, New Orleans bands Galactic and Dumpstaphunk shake things up in August. The Cowsills and The Weeklings close it out on September 3.

Jazz takes over Thursday nights at Chicken Bone Beach. Ten shows run from July through September. Chief Adjuad starts the series strong. Later weeks shine with the Vijay Iyer Trio and Isaiah Collier.

Back at Gardner's Basin, Russell Thompkins Jr. & The New Stylistics take center stage July 26. "Attendees for the Historic Gardner's Basin Concerts are encouraged to bring coolers, lawn chairs, and umbrellas for these outdoor afternoon performances," said officials to NJ.com.

From smooth jazz to thumping funk, the shows span many styles. Every performance is free, with most starting as the sun sets at 7 p.m.