This Day in Top 40 History: June 22

Enjoying your favorite music can be relaxing, but understanding the history behind the songs and artists you love gives you a deeper connection to the music world. Musicians who make it into the Top 40 are influential to those who follow, and June 22 has been a major day for talented artists in just about every genre.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Top 40 songs that were true milestones for the artists performing them on June 22 include:

1985: “Heaven” by Bryan Adams topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, giving the artist his first No. 1 hit song. The song, which was originally released on the soundtrack for the movie A Night in Heaven, stayed on top for two weeks.

“Heaven” by Bryan Adams topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, giving the artist his first No. 1 hit song. The song, which was originally released on the soundtrack for the movie A Night in Heaven, stayed on top for two weeks. 2008: Coldplay had the first digital-only No.1 song in the U.K. with “Viva La Vida.” The song was also the band's first hit, and it eventually got a GRAMMY Award for Song of the Year.

Cultural Milestones

The culture of music saw a shift when these June 22 milestones took the industry by storm:

1953: Singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper, who has had several Top 40 hits, was born in Brooklyn, New York. She grew up in Queens and got her first No. 1 hit with “Time After Time” in 1984.

Singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper, who has had several Top 40 hits, was born in Brooklyn, New York. She grew up in Queens and got her first No. 1 hit with “Time After Time” in 1984. 1991: Former rap group N.W.A. achieved success with their second and final album, Efil4zaggin, which went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 a mere two weeks after its debut. This was only the fifth rap album to make it to the top at that time.

Notable Recordings and Performances

June 22 will always be an important day in Top 40 history thanks to Metallica and Billy Joel, who contributed these song releases and performances:

1990: Yankee Stadium visitors were treated to a performance by Billy Joel when he played the first of a two-night, sold-out show. He was the first-ever rock musician to perform at the venue.

Yankee Stadium visitors were treated to a performance by Billy Joel when he played the first of a two-night, sold-out show. He was the first-ever rock musician to perform at the venue. 1998: “Fuel,” the third single from Metallica's Reload album, was released. The song made it into the Top 40 in several countries, peaking at No. 6 in the U.S. and No. 2 in Australia.

Industry Changes and Challenges

An ever-changing and challenging industry, the music world was disrupted when these June 22 events came about:

1969: At the age of 47, actor and singer Judy Garland was found dead of an accidental barbiturate overdose. She was best known for her role as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, with her most notable songs being “Over the Rainbow” and “The Man That Got Away.”

At the age of 47, actor and singer Judy Garland was found dead of an accidental barbiturate overdose. She was best known for her role as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, with her most notable songs being “Over the Rainbow” and “The Man That Got Away.” 1981: During his trial in London, Mark David Chapman pleaded guilty to murder charges for the death of Beatles icon John Lennon. He's been denied parole 13 times and remains incarcerated to this day.