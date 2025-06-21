Make Music Day Worldwide Music Celebration in New Jersey

“Make Music Day” is happening today. Anytime music is a part of a celebration, you can count me in. I love it when there are multiple genres and musical talents involved in one huge festival. The plan is to have it be something that happens on the first full day of Summer.

Make Music Day is modeled after a French festival, “Fête de la Musique,” a tribute to the Summer Solstice that got its start in 1982.

Today, Saturday, June 21st, there will be simultaneous celebrations throughout the United States and the world.

There will be special music events being held in over 150 locations, including New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and, of course, New Jersey.

They all kick off at 11 am with performances, workshops, and multiple musical displays in a global celebration. People of every level of talent and age will participate in these awesome gatherings.

One of the amazing displays is happening in Las Vegas, where fifty different pianists will all perform simultaneously. There will also be a twenty-four-hour “Sing for the Earth” in Brooklyn, NY.

Choirs everywhere, from Canada to Germany, and South Africa to Mexico, plus many other countries will join together for “Taking Flight.”

New Jersey Make Music Day Locations

There are many New Jersey spots you can visit to take part in “Make Music Day,” including Make Music Montclair. There are over 30 locations throughout Montclair, NJ with a vast variety of musical performances.

Montclair participants include churches, General Stores, Edgemont Park, barber shops, cafes, farmers markets, and breweries. Get the full Montclair list here.

Fairlawn, New Jersey, is also in on “Make Music Day” with “Make Music Fairlawn.” According to their website, their mission “is to involve the entire community in the creation and appreciation of art and by engaging the residents in projects that have no age or talent limitations and are creative and fun.”

Newark, NJ is another Jersey location that is transforming its city into “a stage with free, live performances” in the streets, on the sidewalks, and in its parks. Get the Newark information here.

#MakeMusicDay is presented by The NAMM Foundation and coordinated by the Make Music Alliance.