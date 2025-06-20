Impossible Question: Somerset Patriots Tickets & Mannheim Steamroller’s “American Spirit”

Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week and call the Magic 98.3 Studio Line with the correct answer to the Impossible Question at 6:45am for a chance to win a family four pack of Somerset Patriots tickets and a digital download card of Mannheim Steamroller's "American Spirit" album.

We're giving away a family four pack of Somerset Patriots tickets for a different game each day of the week. See below for the giveaway scheduled.

Monday 6/23 - Win tickets for Wednesday, July 9th at 6:35pm

Tuesday 6/24 - Win tickets for Thursday, July 10th at 6:35pm

Wednesday 6/25 - Win tickets for Friday, July 11th at 7:05pm

Thursday 6/26 - Win tickets for Saturday, July 12th at 7:05pm

Friday 6/27 - Win tickets for Sunday, July 13th at 1:05pm

As the New York Yankees Double-A Affiliate, the Somerset Patriots develop today’s top minor league talent into the pinstriped superstars of tomorrow for Major League Baseball’s winningest team.

Competing within the Double-A Northeast League, the Patriots play their home games at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ, where fans of all ages and levels of baseball fandom get to enjoy the unique experience that is minor league baseball.

Mannheim Steamroller is a neoclassical new-age group formed in 1974. The group is most known for the “Fresh Aire” series of albums. The music on these albums combined classical music with new age rock and rock to create a unique style. Mannheim Steamroller has also found success with a series of Christmas albums. They have also released albums for Halloween, ambient sounds and atmospheric music, and romance. They have sold over 28 million albums in the US alone. Some of the Christmas albums have even gone platinum multiple times.

In the early days, no record label would sign the band. Therefore, Mannheim Steamroller’s founder and director Chip Davis created his own label called “American Gramaphone”. It was on this label that he would release not only every Mannheim Steamroller album, but also his entire solo discography.

“American Spirit” is a 13-track album focused on patriotism. Some highlights on this album are “Star Bangled Banner”, “America The Beautiful”, “Home On The Range”, and “Battle Hymn Of The Republic”. There’s also a re-recording of the C.W. McCall hit single “Convoy”. C.W. McCall (whose real name is William Dale Fries Jr) created the song with Mannheim Steamroller’s founder and director Chip Davis in 1975.

This album is sure to keep you in the spirit of celebrating our great nation.