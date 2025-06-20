Commercial Free Ride Home: The B-52s and Devo

Text your name and where you’re listening to the Magic 98.3 Studio Line for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see The B-52s and Devo at the PNC Bank Arts Center on Saturday, October 4th!

The B-52s are an iconic American new wave band formed in Athens, Georgia, in 1976. Known for their quirky style, playful lyrics, and retro-futuristic sound, the band quickly became a standout in the late '70s and '80s alternative music scene. Their name, inspired by a beehive hairstyle resembling a bomber plane’s nosecone, reflects the group’s love for kitsch and eccentricity.

The original lineup featured Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Cindy Wilson, Ricky Wilson, and Keith Strickland. Their self-titled debut album, released in 1979, included hits like “Rock Lobster” and “Planet Claire,” establishing their unique blend of surf rock, punk, and dance music. The tragic death of guitarist Ricky Wilson in 1985 nearly ended the group, but they returned stronger with Cosmic Thing (1989), which featured chart-toppers “Love Shack” and “Roam.”

The B-52s have remained cultural icons for decades, celebrated for their flamboyant fashion, dynamic vocals, and energetic live performances. Their music, often associated with fun, freedom, and flamboyance, continues to resonate across generations. Even after announcing a farewell tour in recent years, the B-52s’ legacy endures as one of the most original and influential bands in American pop and new wave history.

Devo is a groundbreaking American band formed in Akron, Ohio, in 1973, known for their innovative blend of punk, new wave, and electronic music. Founded by Mark Mothersbaugh, Gerald Casale, Bob Mothersbaugh, and Bob Casale, Devo introduced a distinct visual and conceptual aesthetic centered on the idea of “de-evolution” — the belief that instead of evolving, mankind is regressing.

Devo gained national attention with their 1977 cover of the Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” and solidified their place in music history with the 1980 hit “Whip It,” a quirky, synth-driven anthem that became an MTV staple. Their sound fused angular guitar riffs, robotic rhythms, and early synthesizer experimentation, influencing countless alternative and electronic artists.

More than just a band, Devo was a multimedia project that combined music, performance art, and satire. Their signature look — yellow hazmat suits and red “Energy Dome” hats — became symbols of their critique of conformity, consumer culture, and corporate control.

Though their commercial peak was in the early '80s, Devo's influence on pop culture, music, and art remains significant. They are widely regarded as pioneers who helped shape the sound and style of modern alternative music, while challenging audiences with provocative, thought-provoking art.

