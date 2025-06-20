8:20am: L.E.A.D. Fest State Fair

Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week at 8:20am and call the Magic 98.3 Studio Line for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets to the L.E.A.D. Fest State Fair at Mercer County Park.

The L.E.A.D. Fest State Fair descends upon the beautiful festival grounds at Mercer County Park in West Windsor, NJ The L.E.A.D. Fest State Fair returns to the beautiful festival grounds at Mercer County Park in West Windsor, NJ (1638 Old Trenton Road) from Friday, June 27th through Sunday, July 6th. Operated by L.E.A.D. -- Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence -- this classic carnival extravaganza features more than just rides — it’s a celebration of community, family, fun, and purpose.

The event supports L.E.A.D.’s mission of building healthier communities by raising awareness and funds for anti‑drug and anti‑violence programs in local schools. Plus, it's a chance for families to enjoy summer traditions and connect with friends and neighbors.

Carnival highlights include some of the largest traveling carnival rides in New Jersey, including the Crazy Mouse coaster, Super Himalaya, and Sky Flyer, plus a grand carousel, kiddie rides, games, and delicious fair food — all provided by Reithoffer Shows.

Enjoy fun events for the whole family included with gate admission, including:

Stunt dog competion from Dock Dogs

Racing pigs, pie‑eating contest, and live animal showcase from Cowtown USA

Live bands nightly — including national favorites Sensational Soul Cruisers, Dave Bray USA, Liverpool Legends, and Vegas McGraw

Fireworks on June 27th, June 30th, and of course, July 4th

Local food, craft, and business vendors

Gates open at 5pm on weekdays and 3pm on weekends and July 4th.

Visit theleadfest.com for discount MegaPasses, nightly band schedule, general information, and more!

