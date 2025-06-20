8:20am: L.E.A.D. Fest State Fair
Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week at 8:20am and call the Magic 98.3 Studio Line for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets to the L.E.A.D. Fest State Fair at Mercer County Park.
The L.E.A.D. Fest State Fair descends upon the beautiful festival grounds at Mercer County Park in West Windsor, NJ The L.E.A.D. Fest State Fair returns to the beautiful festival grounds at Mercer County Park in West Windsor, NJ (1638 Old Trenton Road) from Friday, June 27th through Sunday, July 6th. Operated by L.E.A.D. -- Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence -- this classic carnival extravaganza features more than just rides — it’s a celebration of community, family, fun, and purpose.
The event supports L.E.A.D.’s mission of building healthier communities by raising awareness and funds for anti‑drug and anti‑violence programs in local schools. Plus, it's a chance for families to enjoy summer traditions and connect with friends and neighbors.
Carnival highlights include some of the largest traveling carnival rides in New Jersey, including the Crazy Mouse coaster, Super Himalaya, and Sky Flyer, plus a grand carousel, kiddie rides, games, and delicious fair food — all provided by Reithoffer Shows.
Enjoy fun events for the whole family included with gate admission, including:
- Stunt dog competion from Dock Dogs
- Racing pigs, pie‑eating contest, and live animal showcase from Cowtown USA
- Live bands nightly — including national favorites Sensational Soul Cruisers, Dave Bray USA, Liverpool Legends, and Vegas McGraw
- Fireworks on June 27th, June 30th, and of course, July 4th
- Local food, craft, and business vendors
Gates open at 5pm on weekdays and 3pm on weekends and July 4th.
Visit theleadfest.com for discount MegaPasses, nightly band schedule, general information, and more!
At 8:20am from 6/23/25 to 6/27/25, call 732-545-8275 to enter this on-air contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a family four pack of tickets to the L.E.A.D. Fest State Fair valued at $35.00, courtesy of L.E.A.D Fest State Fair. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.