7:20am: Kidz Bop Live

KIDZ BOP is a children’s musical group that releases compilation albums of family-friendly versions of modern pop songs. Profane lyrics in the original versions of the songs are censored and words are substituted for a cleaner version. These albums typically chart well on the Billboard Hot 100.

The concept was created by Razor & Tie co-founders Cliff Chenfeld and Craig Balsam. The debut album was released in 2001. Since then, over 21 million albums have been sold. There have also been talent seeking competitions for kids to win a spot performing in the ever-changing line-up of the group.

Billboard Magazine stated in 2015 that KIDZ BOP reached number 4 on their list of artists with the most Billboard 200 albums of all-time. The group was also included in Billboard’s 2010’s Top 100 Artists of the Decade.

