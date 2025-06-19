Researchers Unearth 100,000 Fossils From Dinosaur Times in New Jersey Quarry

Scientists struck gold at the Edelman Fossil Park, pulling 100,000 ancient remains from deep within New Jersey soil. The finds span more than 100 species that lived when dinosaurs walked the Earth.

"Down at the bottom here, we would be standing on an ancient ocean floor that is 66 million years old, and on average, every foot step takes us back in time 300,000 years," said Dr. Kenneth Lacovara to News 12.

For nearly two decades, scientists dug through the earth at this site. Their work covered 250 square meters of ground, each scoop bringing new wonders to light.

The dig site sits on Rowan University grounds. Here, in what was once an ancient sea, scientists study bits of bone and shell that tell tales of long-ago life.

This spot holds secrets from Earth's last dinosaurs. Layer by layer, workers sift sand and stone, finding creatures frozen in time.

Most finds come from sea life that swam in waters covering this land. Shells, teeth, and bones paint a picture of bustling ocean life from ages past.

You can see these old treasures at the Edelman Museum. The building holds thousands of specimens, each with its own story to tell.

Millions of years ago, waves crashed where New Jersey neighborhoods now stand. The bones and shells show how different this place once was.