Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Watch Springsteen Movie Trailer and Album Anniversary Celebration

After a very cool short teaser yesterday, it was released today. I just watched the trailer for the Bruce Springsteen biopic “Deliver Me from Nowhere,” starring Jeremy Allen White. It…

Joel Katz
A black and white photo of Bruce Springsteen wearing a knit cap, scarf and a smile

1975: American rock singer, songwriter and guitarist Bruce Springsteen.

(Photo by Monty Fresco/Evening Standard/Getty Images)

After a very cool short teaser yesterday, it was released today. I just watched the trailer for the Bruce Springsteen biopic “Deliver Me from Nowhere,” starring Jeremy Allen White.

It remains to be seen whether Jeremy will pull it off sufficiently, as he does his own singing as well.

I’m looking forward to the movie even more than when I heard they were making it. It’s not about his entire life. It focuses on the time period in Bruce's life when he was writing the album "Nebraska" in Colts Neck, New Jersey.

The film is based on the book “Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska” by Warren Zanes. Disney is planning to have it hit theatres on October 24th. Filming took place in many Jersey towns, including Freehold, and of course, Asbury Park.

Springsteen Born to Run 50th in Monmouth, NJ

One of Bruce Springsteen’s biggest and most popular albums, his legendary 3rd masterpiece “Born to Run,” is turning 50 on August 25th.

A milestone anniversary like that will not be overlooked by the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music. It’s planned a long list of Born to Run related events at Monmouth University from September 4th through the 7th.

This isn’t the first time the center has celebrated a Springsteen 50th. They’ve had similar celebrations for the first two records, “Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ,” and “The Wild, the Innocent and the E Street Shuffle.” They say this one will be much bigger and comprehensive than the previous two celebrations.

The “Born to Run” anniversary gala will include an exhibit focusing on the album’s cover, a symposium, and an academic conference. It will also feature a screening of never-before-seen footage that was filmed while Bruce and the band were recording the album.

I’m sure we can expect similar celebrations for the albums that followed. The next three include “Darkness on the Edge of Town,” “The River,” and “Nebraska,” when their 50th anniversaries come around.

Born to RunBruce SpringsteenBruce Springsteen And The E Street BandNebraska
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
Charli XCX Takes on Double Duty as Producer and Star in Prime Video Series ‘Overcompensating’
MusicCharli XCX Takes on Double Duty as Producer and Star in Prime Video Series ‘Overcompensating’Queen Quadri
Taylor Swift Now Matches Madonna, The Supremes with 12 No. 1 Songs on Billboard Hot 100
MusicTaylor Swift Now Matches Madonna, The Supremes with 12 No. 1 Songs on Billboard Hot 100Queen Quadri
Chappell Roan Gets Real About Fame, Feelings, and Being Misunderstood
MusicChappell Roan Gets Real About Fame, Feelings, and Being MisunderstoodKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect