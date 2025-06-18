Watch Springsteen Movie Trailer and Album Anniversary Celebration

After a very cool short teaser yesterday, it was released today. I just watched the trailer for the Bruce Springsteen biopic “Deliver Me from Nowhere,” starring Jeremy Allen White.

It remains to be seen whether Jeremy will pull it off sufficiently, as he does his own singing as well.

I’m looking forward to the movie even more than when I heard they were making it. It’s not about his entire life. It focuses on the time period in Bruce's life when he was writing the album "Nebraska" in Colts Neck, New Jersey.

The film is based on the book “Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska” by Warren Zanes. Disney is planning to have it hit theatres on October 24th. Filming took place in many Jersey towns, including Freehold, and of course, Asbury Park.

Springsteen Born to Run 50th in Monmouth, NJ

One of Bruce Springsteen’s biggest and most popular albums, his legendary 3rd masterpiece “Born to Run,” is turning 50 on August 25th.

A milestone anniversary like that will not be overlooked by the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music. It’s planned a long list of Born to Run related events at Monmouth University from September 4th through the 7th.

This isn’t the first time the center has celebrated a Springsteen 50th. They’ve had similar celebrations for the first two records, “Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ,” and “The Wild, the Innocent and the E Street Shuffle.” They say this one will be much bigger and comprehensive than the previous two celebrations.

The “Born to Run” anniversary gala will include an exhibit focusing on the album’s cover, a symposium, and an academic conference. It will also feature a screening of never-before-seen footage that was filmed while Bruce and the band were recording the album.