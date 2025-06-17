Contests
Early Billy Joel Band Inducted into the Long Island Hall of Fame

Joel Katz
An old black and white photo of Billy Joel looking at the camera and wearing a leather jacket with a shirt and tie

Portrait of American singer and songwriter Billy Joel

(Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

No question about it, Billy Joel is one of the greatest musical artists of all time. Whether you’re a fan or not, you know his music successes are legendary.

One of the multiple accolades he received was when he was inducted into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2006.

However, before “Piano Man,” he was in The Hassles, his first band to be signed by a record label. More than fifty years later, that band will be inducted into the LI Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame.

Billy Joel joined The Hassles in 1966 as its keyboard player. He later became their vocalist for two albums in the late sixties.

Another Induction for Billy Joel

The Hall currently features “Billy Joel- My Life, A Piano Man’s Journey. It spans Billy’s life and career from growing up in Hicksville to his record-setting run at Madison Square Garden. The exhibit includes over 50 years of Billy Joel’s most cherished items. It includes rare memorabilia, behind-the-scenes video, dozens of awards, rare audio and video recordings, vintage instruments, and historic photos, with many that were donated by Billy.

According to their website, “The Hassles, best known as Billy Joel’s first major record label band, including acclaimed drummer-turned-video-director Jon Small,” will be inducted.

Former Billy Joel Drummer Liberty DeVitto will be on hand for the ceremony. Check out my interview with Liberty from 2020 here.

Tickets for the ceremony are now available. Check out limusichalloffame.org for more information.

Billy joined The Hassles in 1966 on keyboards and eventually vocals. They released two albums: their 1967 self-titled debut and 1969'sHour of the Wolf. The first album featured two original songs by Billy; he wrote or co-wrote every track on the second album. While the band members were local heroes and were very popular as a live act, neither of their albums did very well.

Billy JoelRock Hall of Fame
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
