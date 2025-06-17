Early Billy Joel Band Inducted into the Long Island Hall of Fame

No question about it, Billy Joel is one of the greatest musical artists of all time. Whether you’re a fan or not, you know his music successes are legendary.

One of the multiple accolades he received was when he was inducted into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2006.

However, before “Piano Man,” he was in The Hassles, his first band to be signed by a record label. More than fifty years later, that band will be inducted into the LI Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame.

Billy Joel joined The Hassles in 1966 as its keyboard player. He later became their vocalist for two albums in the late sixties.

Another Induction for Billy Joel

The Hall currently features “Billy Joel- My Life, A Piano Man’s Journey.” It spans Billy’s life and career from growing up in Hicksville to his record-setting run at Madison Square Garden. The exhibit includes over 50 years of Billy Joel’s most cherished items. It includes rare memorabilia, behind-the-scenes video, dozens of awards, rare audio and video recordings, vintage instruments, and historic photos, with many that were donated by Billy.

According to their website, “The Hassles, best known as Billy Joel’s first major record label band, including acclaimed drummer-turned-video-director Jon Small,” will be inducted.

Former Billy Joel Drummer Liberty DeVitto will be on hand for the ceremony. Check out my interview with Liberty from 2020 here.

Tickets for the ceremony are now available. Check out limusichalloffame.org for more information.