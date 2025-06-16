Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Top 25 Minority-Owned NJ Businesses Pull in Over $20B Revenue in 2024

New Jersey’s leading minority-owned firms smashed records in 2024. Their combined earnings topped $20 billion, with tech giant SHI International Corp leading at $15 billion. Thai Lee’s Somerset-based SHI International dominates the…

Jim Mayhew
Packed boxes in empty closed cafe, small business lockdown due to coronavirus.

Packed boxes in empty closed cafe, small business lockdown due to coronavirus.

Halfpoint

New Jersey's leading minority-owned firms smashed records in 2024. Their combined earnings topped $20 billion, with tech giant SHI International Corp leading at $15 billion.

Thai Lee's Somerset-based SHI International dominates the field. Since 1989, this tech powerhouse has grown from a small startup into a global force in IT products and services.

In Jersey City, Goya Foods hit $1.5 billion in sales. Started by the Unanue family in 1936, this food maker stocks Hispanic kitchens across America.

At East Windsor, Aurobindo Pharma USA reached $1.04 billion, making generic drugs. Biren Shah and Swami Iyer's venture has grown steadily since 1986.

Berkeley Heights-based Axtria, a data firm started by Jaswinder and Navdeep Chadha, earned $811.9 million. Their software helps drug companies work smarter.

Ranjini Poddar's IT staffing firm Artech, based in Morristown, brought in $767 million. The company matches tech talent with top employers nationwide.

Asian Indian owners run 13 firms on the list. Five companies have African-American leaders, while three operate under Hispanic ownership. This mix shows New Jersey's rich business roots.

Top 5 Minority-Owned Businesses in New Jersey by Revenue are:

  • SHI International Corp - $15 billion
  • Goya Foods - $1.5 billion
  • Aurobindo Pharma USA - $1.04 billion
  • Axtria - $811.9 million
  • Artech - $767 million
small businessSomerset
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
TSA Warns Travelers About Airport USB Port Hacks, Data Theft
Local NewsTSA Warns Travelers About Airport USB Port Hacks, Data TheftDiana Beasley
GOLFOUTING 2025 Featured v2
Local NewsMagic 98.3’s Golf Outing 2025Michael Bufis
Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants
Local NewsNFL Players Union Slams MetLife Stadium Over Artificial Turf After World Cup Grass InstallationJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect