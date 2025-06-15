New Jersey Child Car Seat Regulations Going into Effect

Two boys sit in their new child seats on September 17th

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website, “Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13.”

That’s why research is always ongoing to make sure child car seats are as safe as possible and help to prevent injuries and death to our children.

Our youngest kids are now twenty years old, but I clearly remember the multiple child car seats we used as they grew. When they were newborns, the car seats were very different from when they became toddlers and into the later years.

Because of the NHTSA regulations, and for the best possible safety, we had to make sure they were in the appropriate age and weight-sized and designed child car seat.

Because of this, child car seat manufacturers and parents have to stay up to date with the latest updates. This new rule primarily applies to children under forty pounds.

When New Car Seat Regulations Go into Effect in NJ

If you’re a parent who is expecting a new baby or will be purchasing a new car seat (used car seats are not recommended) in the next year or so, you need to be aware of another safety update at the end of 2026.

Beginning in December of next year, every car seat that is sold in New Jersey and throughout the country will need to meet the new federal safety standards. This update is expected to improve the protection of kids when the vehicle is involved in a “side-impact collision.”

Side-impact collisions are more dangerous for children in the back seat because “there is less space between them and the point of impact.”

Statistics show that head-on crashes are the most common, but “Side impacts cause nearly as many fatalities and serious injuries for children under 12.”

Many new car seats you can purchase today are already compliant with the new regulations. You’ll need to check to make sure if you’ll be using the car seat past the December deadline.

It’s also important to know that you don’t need to replace a car seat you already own. You just need to make sure it hasn’t expired and hasn’t been recalled.

One more important thing. You must make sure your car seat is installed properly. Improperly installed child car seats is a common mistake and severely decrease the safety of your child.