This Day in Top 40 History: June 14

From the interesting and diverse Bonnaroo Music Festival to Taylor Swift's song choices on her Eras Tour, June 14 has seen some notable events over the years. Sam Smith held a celebratory karaoke party, and 5 Seconds of Summer played their final concert.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

June 14 saw the following outstanding achievements:

2013: Kelly Clarkson's Greatest Hits — Chapter One album received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

2014: Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX's "Fancy" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, "Happy" by Pharrell Williams also hit No. 1, and John Legend's "All of Me" was No. 1 with 34 weeks on the chart.

2018: Zayn and Taylor Swift's "I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)" received a Platinum certification from the RIAA.

Notable Recordings and Performances

June 14 is remarkable for performances at the eclectic, cross-genre Bonnaroo Music Festival in Nashville, Tennessee, over the years, and a special performance in London, England:

2015: Twenty One Pilots and Florence + The Machine played alongside Spoon and Billy Joel at the diverse Bonnaroo Music Festival.

2015: Pop group 5 Seconds of Summer played the final show of their Rocks Out With Your Socks Out Tour at the SSE Arena in London, England. The rest of the tour had to be cancelled when the guitarist, Michael Clifford, severely burned his hand, preventing him from playing further.

2024: Post Malone headlined at the Bonnaroo Festival alongside performers including Indie star Maggie Rogers, global music sensation Khruangbin, and dubstep artist Seven Lions.

2024: Taylor Swift's wildly successful Eras Tour brought her to Liverpool's Anfield Stadium in England, where she sang "This Is What You Came For." Swift co-wrote this song with her then-boyfriend Calvin Harris in 2016. This stop on her tour was the first time she sang it while on the Eras Tour, which became the highest-grossing music tour of all time.

2024: Pop crooner Sam Smith held a karaoke party to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his album In the Lonely Hour. The party was held at the historical gay bar Julius' in New York City, and guest performer Alicia Keys joined Smith for a rendition of his hit song "I'm Not the Only One."

2024: GRAMMY Award winner Doja Cat performed a sold-out show at the O2 Arena in London, England, for The Scarlet Tour. Due to the overwhelming response, she added another show at this venue.