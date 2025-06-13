Impossible Question: “Elio” Movie Passes

Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week and call the Magic 98.3 Studio Line with the correct answer to the Impossible Question at 6:45am for a chance to win a pair of Fandango movie passes to Disney and Pixar’s all new feature film “Elio”!

For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers—in Disney and Pixar’s all-new feature film “Elio,” the universe calls back! The cosmic misadventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession. So, when he’s beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio’s all in for the epic undertaking. Mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be.

Directed by Madeline Sharafian (“Burrow” Sparkshort), Domee Shi (“Bao” short, “Turning Red”) and Adrian Molina (co-screenwriter/co-director of “Coco”), and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of “Coco”), the film features the voices of Yonas Kibreab as Elio, Zoe Saldaña as Aunt Olga, Remy Edgerly as Glordon, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa and Shirley Henderson as OOOOO.

“Elio” releases in theaters on June 20th. Get tickets at fandango.com.

