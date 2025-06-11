‘The Office’ Reunion Set for August 2025 with Cast Meet-and-Greet in New Jersey

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Oscar Nunez, Brian Baumgartner, Creed Bratton, Paul Lieberstein, Rainn Wilson and Andrew Buckley attend Charitybuzz Hosts Rainn Wilson And “The Office” Cast on September 14, 2024 in Woodland Hills, California.

A massive fan gathering awaits as stars from NBC's The Office meet their followers at the Meadowlands Exposition Center. The two-day event kicks off on August 2-3 in Secaucus, New Jersey.

The TV show's beloved cast members will attend: Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Brian Baumgartner, Leslie David Baker, Kate Flannery, Oscar Nuñez, Paul Lieberstein, Creed Bratton, and Andy Buckley. Supporting actors Mike Starr, Amy Pietz, Wayne Wilderson, Jackie Debatin, Karly Rothenberg, Hidetoshi Imura, Sam Daly, Lindsey Broad, Robert Ray Shafer, and Chris Gethard will join them.

VIP guests enter at 10 a.m. Standard ticket holders follow at 11 a.m. Saturday's fun stretches into the night until 9 p.m. Sunday winds down at 5 p.m. After Saturday's main events, all ticket holders can join a free celebration.

Basic entry costs $44.95. For the full experience, pick from three VIP options: Bronze at $249, Silver at $399, or Gold at $499. Want to attend both days? Weekend passes cost $109.95.

Meet-and-greets need separate tickets. Want an autograph or photo with your top pick from the show? Buy those passes individually. Watch cast panels and take part in activities straight from the TV series that kept viewers laughing from 2005 to 2013.