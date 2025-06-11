Come To Jersey’s Summer Festival
New Brunswick Youth Sports Festival
The North Brunswick Youth Sports Festival is back for its 28th year—now through June 29th at Chamberlain University off Route 1! Enjoy thrilling rides from Reithoffer Shows, cheer on Rosaire’s Royal Racers, and catch live shows like The High Flying Pages and The Magic of Lance Gifford—all included with admission. Click here for discounted ride tickets, the full schedule, and more!