Conversation with Gospel Music Legend Fred Hammond

One of the things that sets Gospel music apart from other music is its positivity. As Fred Hammond puts it, “No drama. If it’s drama, it’s drama about David and Goliath.”

Fred isn’t bringing any drama when he headlines the FolkLIVE: Gospel Music Festival 2025 at Monument Square Park on Livingston Avenue in New Brunswick, NJ.

I had the chance to sit down with the Grammy-winning Gospel legend to talk about his journey and how he got here. Fred has been “doing this since 1983, and it hasn’t gotten old.”

He made it clear how much he appreciates when he gets the chance to stand before people and inspire them. Most people know his songs, so it’s just a big sing-a long.

Fred started out as the bassist for The Winans, and at the time, he was satisfied with doing that for the rest of his life. However, his musical career evolved naturally as he grew.

He shared, “Each thing happened and led to another. When I ended up starting Commission (His first band), I thought that would be by group forever. Sometimes God will push you out of the nest if you let him. The nest will get small, and you may want to stay, there may be safety there, but the thorns will start to prick up a little bit and somebody has to go, and I ended up having to go, but I didn’t let it stop me. I evolved each time to see what’s the next level?”

Fred has been called “The architect behind the new phenomenon in Gospel. His response, “I’ll take it, I sure will take it.”

Check out my conversation with Fred Hammond here…

On June 28th Fred will be performing in a free show New Brunswick along with Kierra Sheard and many other Gospel artists. Rain or shine, but “even if it rains, it’s going to shine.”

Get all the info for FolkLIVE: Gospel Music Festival 2025 HERE.

Here the line-up:

1:00 pm – DJ RuntheFade

1:45 pm – Welcome by Commissioner Scott McCullum

2:00 pm – Emcee Valarie Adams

2:05 pm – Tangie Cobb

2:10 pm – The Cathedral of Perth Amboy Choir

2:30 pm – David Cross

2:50 pm – First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens

3:15 pm – Marcia Sapp

4:00 pm – Grammy Award Nominee Kierra Sheard