Conversation with Gospel Music Legend Fred Hammond

Joel Katz
A Photo of Fred Hammond and Kierra Sheard in a green and purple colored picture

Fred Hammond and Kierra Sheard

Credit: Arts Institute of Middlesex County

One of the things that sets Gospel music apart from other music is its positivity. As Fred Hammond puts it, “No drama. If it’s drama, it’s drama about David and Goliath.”

Fred isn’t bringing any drama when he headlines the FolkLIVE: Gospel Music Festival 2025 at Monument Square Park on Livingston Avenue in New Brunswick, NJ.

I had the chance to sit down with the Grammy-winning Gospel legend to talk about his journey and how he got here. Fred has been “doing this since 1983, and it hasn’t gotten old.”

He made it clear how much he appreciates when he gets the chance to stand before people and inspire them. Most people know his songs, so it’s just a big sing-a long.

Fred started out as the bassist for The Winans, and at the time, he was satisfied with doing that for the rest of his life. However, his musical career evolved naturally as he grew.

He shared, “Each thing happened and led to another. When I ended up starting Commission (His first band), I thought that would be by group forever. Sometimes God will push you out of the nest if you let him. The nest will get small, and you may want to stay, there may be safety there, but the thorns will start to prick up a little bit and somebody has to go, and I ended up having to go, but I didn’t let it stop me. I evolved each time to see what’s the next level?”

Fred has been called “The architect behind the new phenomenon in Gospel. His response, “I’ll take it, I sure will take it.”

Check out my conversation with Fred Hammond here…

On June 28th Fred will be performing in a free show New Brunswick along with Kierra Sheard and many other Gospel artists. Rain or shine, but “even if it rains, it’s going to shine.”

Get all the info for FolkLIVE: Gospel Music Festival 2025 HERE.

Here the line-up:

1:00 pm – DJ RuntheFade

1:45 pm – Welcome by Commissioner Scott McCullum

2:00 pm – Emcee Valarie Adams

2:05 pm – Tangie Cobb 

2:10 pm – The Cathedral of Perth Amboy Choir

2:30 pm – David Cross 

2:50 pm – First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens

3:15 pm – Marcia Sapp

4:00 pm – Grammy Award Nominee Kierra Sheard 

5:00 pm – Grammy Award winner Fred Hammond

ConcertNew Brunswick
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
