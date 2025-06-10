Will Call Wednesday: The Beach Boys

Tune-in to Joel Katz in the morning on Wednesday, June 11th for a chance to score a pair of tickets to see The Beach Boys on Saturday, June 14th at the PNC Bank Arts Center!

In 1961 the popular American Rock band, The Beach Boys, were formed in Hawthorn California. The group members consisted of three brothers, Dennis, Carl, and Brian Wilson alongside them, their cousin Mike Love with a friend Al Jardine. They first were a garage band but later signed with Capitol Records for a seven-year contract because the record label saw them as “teenage gold.”

The Beach Boys’ first album “Surfin’ Safari” was released in 1962 and it became number 14 on Billboard. Soon after, there single “Surfin’ U.S.A” became highly popular and best known for their double tracking on the band's vocals. In 1970 they signed to Reprise Records after selling 65 million records with Capitol Records in previous years. At Reprise Records they recorded over 30 songs along with a great deal of albums.

There is an album “Sunflower” consisting of 12 tracks and writing contributions from all the six members of the group. In 2003 the album got to number 380 on Rolling Stones “Greatest Albums of All Time” list. After some rough patches that The Beach Boys went through in the 1980’s dealing with losing band members and severe addictions. The rest continued touring later but issues kept occurring in the next years.

In the late 1990s, Carl was diagnosed with lung and brain cancer but still performed with the group on their 1997 summer tour. Carl passed away a year later and due to that Jardine left the touring line up and soon began performing with his band “Beach Boys: Family and Friends.” Al Jardine ran into some legal issues with Mike Love and in 2004 Brian Wilson recorded and released his first solo album. Al Jardine eventually joined Brian Wilson and his band celebrating the 40th anniversary of “Pet Sounds” in 2006.

They all went their separate ways until 2021 when Love, Johnston, Marks, Jardine, and some of the children from the original Beach Boys made an album dedicated to the Beach Boys. In 2023, The beach boys announced that they would be coming out with a limited-edition book that is called ‘The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys” in 2024, which has since sold out.

