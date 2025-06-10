Saint Peter’s University Hospital Continues to Stay CNOR® Strong

Sponsored by Saint Peter's University Hospital

Saint Peter’s University Hospital, a member of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System, has once again earned the CNOR® Strong designation, recognizing its operating room nurses for meeting national standards of excellence as a result of advanced training. Established by the Competency & Credentialing Institute (CCI), the CNOR Strong designation recognizes facilities having at least 50 percent of its operating room (OR) nursing staff CNOR certified and provides programs that reward and recognize certified nurses. This is Saint Peter’s 12th recognition and 70 percent of its OR nursing staff are CNOR certified.

The CNOR® certification program is for perioperative nurses interested in improving and validating their knowledge and skills and providing the highest quality care to their patients. Certification also recognizes a nurse’s commitment to professional development. It is an objective, measurable way of acknowledging the achievement of specialized knowledge beyond basic nursing preparation and RN licensure. CNOR-certified nurses demonstrate excellence in preoperative, intraoperative, and postoperative care; sterile technique; surgical equipment management and handling to minimize infection risk; emergency response; understanding patient rights and professional responsibilities; and effective teamwork.

Research shows that nurses who earn the CNOR credential have greater confidence in their clinical practice. Thus, a team of certified nurses who have mastered the standards of perioperative practice provides even more empowerment, further advancing a culture of professionalism and promoting improved patient outcomes. This strength in numbers is why CCI launched the CNOR Strong program – to recognize healthcare facilities committed to making a difference for its patients, both inside and outside of the OR.

“This recognition is a testament to the skill and dedication of our operating room nurses. Achieving CNOR certification reflects their commitment to delivering exceptional care and maintaining the highest standards in patient safety,” said Anna Prendergast, MSN, RN, CCRN, director, Perioperative Services at Saint Peter’s University Hospital. “At Saint Peter’s, we not only encourage our nursing staff to engage in continuing education, but we also make it accessible by offering flexible onsite classes and seminars designed to accommodate their diverse work schedules.”

“Saint Peter’s nurses continue to set a gold standard in patient care,” said Linda Carroll, MSN, RN, RN-BC, vice president of Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer for Saint Peter’s Healthcare System. “Consistently achieving CNOR recognition speaks volumes about our nurses’ commitment to excellence in operating room procedures.”

Established in 1979, CCI provides the CNOR® and CSSM® (Certified Surgical Services Manager) credentials to more than 40,000 registered nurses, making it one of the largest specialty nursing credentialing organizations and the leading certification body for perioperative nurses. The mission of CCI is to lead competency credentialing that promotes safe, quality patient care and that supports lifelong learning.

For more information about the Competency and Credentialing Institute, visit www.cc-institute.org.