Newark Airport Completes Runway Early; United CEO Promises Cheaper Flights Amid Challenges
Workers finished fixing Newark Liberty’s main runway almost two weeks ahead of schedule, just as United Airlines plans to slash ticket prices due to recent problems. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said,…
Workers finished fixing Newark Liberty's main runway almost two weeks ahead of schedule, just as United Airlines plans to slash ticket prices due to recent problems.
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said, "We did get well behind on bookings because of the perception issues around Newark recently," said Kirby. "So that means more seats are available, which means the fares are better than they're probably going to ever be in the years to come."
At a June 2 press event marking the completion, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy spoke alongside FAA Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau and Port Authority Aviation Director Sarah McKeon.
Duffy spoke about what's next: "Over the course of the next months, you're going to see improvements in this airport." The changes will boost staff numbers and upgrade how workers talk to each other.
Flight delays stack up as the airport tackles multiple issues. Staff shortages in air traffic control forced United to cut 36 flights from Newark last month. Technical glitches made things worse.
The FAA stepped in with quick fixes. They built a special team to tackle problems and ordered fewer flights through 2024. The caps should help smooth out operations.
As Newark deals with fewer bookings, travelers might find bargains. Both coast-to-coast trips and flights to Europe could cost less than usual.
New Jersey's Congressman Tom Kean watched as officials showed off the new runway. Getting done early marks a bright spot for the troubled airport.