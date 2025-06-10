Newark Airport Completes Runway Early; United CEO Promises Cheaper Flights Amid Challenges

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 02: Planes sit on the tarmac at Newark Liberty International Airport following a news conference by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy at the airport, where he announced the reopening of a major runway at the airport, nearly two weeks ahead of schedule on June 02, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. Delays and cancellations have plagued Newark, one of the nation’s busiest airports, for months. Air traffic control outages, runway construction, and an announcement by United Airlines that over 20% of FAA controllers at Newark walked off the job have all contributed to the delays. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Workers finished fixing Newark Liberty's main runway almost two weeks ahead of schedule, just as United Airlines plans to slash ticket prices due to recent problems.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said, "We did get well behind on bookings because of the perception issues around Newark recently," said Kirby. "So that means more seats are available, which means the fares are better than they're probably going to ever be in the years to come."

At a June 2 press event marking the completion, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy spoke alongside FAA Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau and Port Authority Aviation Director Sarah McKeon.

Duffy spoke about what's next: "Over the course of the next months, you're going to see improvements in this airport." The changes will boost staff numbers and upgrade how workers talk to each other.

Flight delays stack up as the airport tackles multiple issues. Staff shortages in air traffic control forced United to cut 36 flights from Newark last month. Technical glitches made things worse.

The FAA stepped in with quick fixes. They built a special team to tackle problems and ordered fewer flights through 2024. The caps should help smooth out operations.

As Newark deals with fewer bookings, travelers might find bargains. Both coast-to-coast trips and flights to Europe could cost less than usual.