Magyar Commercial Free Café: Keith Urban

Keith Urban is an Australian and American country singer, songwriter and guitarist. Urban is a very accomplished musician. He has four Grammy awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, including the Jim Reeves International Award, 13 CMA Awards and six ARIA Music Awards. He was nominated at the 70th Golden Globe Awards and at the 18th Critics Choice Awards for his song “For You” from the film Act of Valor.

In 1991, he had four singles chart in Australia from his self-titled debut album before moving to the United States the next year. He began a band known as The Ranch and they recorded one studio album on Capitol Nashville and charted two singles on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Urban has released 11 studio albums and he has charted 37 singles on the US Hot Country Songs chart, 18 of those songs went number one. Urban has worked with a lot of artists from different genres. He has worked with artists like Pink, Nelly Furtado, Jason Derulo, as well as country artists like Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, and Reba McEntire.

His second album went platinum, third album had the song “Golden Road” which was the biggest country song of the 2000s, and this album helped him win his first Grammy and his fifth album was his highest-selling album, being 4x platinum.

Urban has had one of the most accomplished careers as a musician, this is a concert you will not want to miss.

