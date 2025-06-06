Commercial Free Ride Home: North Brunswick Youth Sports Festival
Text your name and where you’re listening to the Magic 98.3 Line for a chance to win a family pass to the North Brunswick Youth Sports Festival.
Text your name and where you’re listening to the Magic 98.3 Line for a chance to win a family pass to the North Brunswick Youth Sports Festival.
Join Magic 98.3 at the North Brunswick Youth Sports Festival on Thursday June 12th from 6:00pm - 8:00pm! The Magic 98.3 promo table will have games, prizes and more!
The festival will be set up from June 12th until June 29th. The festival is perfect for families and people of all ages! There will be food, games, rides and even a petting zoo! The 2025 North Brunswick Youth Sports Festival is a guaranteed slam dunk! For more information head to northbrunswickyouthsportsfestival.com.
If you are not able to swing by the table on June 12th, make sure to visit our sister station, Fox Sports Radio NJ, on June 21st!
Check out the evolution of Taylor Swift's songwriting HERE.
At 5:20pm from 6/9/25 to 6/13/25, text your name and where you’re listening to 732-545-8275 to enter this text to win contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a family pass to the North Brunswick Youth Sports Festival valued at $80.00 (plus fees), courtesy of the North Brunswick Youth Sports Festival. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.